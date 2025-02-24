More details of Samsung's tri-fold phone have leaked – and it could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7
The latest rumors
- A new report about the Samsung tri-fold phone has revealed more details
- It may appear alongside Samsung's other 2025 foldables
- A Galaxy G Fold name has already been rumored
Last month, Samsung teased a tri-fold foldable phone that's set to launch sometime later this year – and we've now got more leaked information about what to expect when the new device eventually shows up.
As per South Korean outlet ET News (via @Jukanlosreve), mass production of the foldable is scheduled for April, as Samsung finalizes supply chain parts. Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, it will apparently fold inwards (as previously rumored), so two screens are needed.
Those screens will measure, according to this report, 9.96 inches and 6.49 inches. That main screen is just a touch smaller than the Huawei tri-fold, which has a 10.2-inch main display (a third of which does double duty as a cover display).
Another important revelation here: the tri-fold is being tipped to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE 2, which should be around July time – though it won't necessarily go on sale right away.
A rumored name
Report: Samsung Prepares for Mass Production of ‘Dual-Folding’ Foldable Phone – Expected to Launch Alongside Z7 SeriesAccording to reports from Korean media citing anonymous sources, Samsung plans to start procuring components for its dual-folding foldable phone around April.…February 24, 2025
This ET News report also suggests the main screen will lack a digitizer, in order to keep it as slim as possible – that means no support for an S Pen stylus, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
We don't get a name for the tri-fold device here, but an earlier rumor indicated it's going to be called the Samsung G Fold, which would sort of fit in with the current naming scheme for Samsung's foldable series.
The upcoming handset is apparently going to match the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of screen brightness (2,600 nits) and wired charging speed (25W), but we're still mostly in the dark when it comes to the other key specs.
It certainly sounds as though we're going to get a bumper crop of foldables from Samsung in the next few months, but the Galaxy G Fold (if that is what it's called) might be the best of the bunch – even if it's also very expensive.
