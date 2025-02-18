More details of the Samsung tri-fold phone have leaked – as the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold gets a global launch

More details around the Samsung tri-fold have emerged

The phone could launch later in the year than Samsung's regular foldables

Meanwhile the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is going global

At the same time as it launched the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung also gave us a sneak peek of an upcoming tri-fold foldable phone without adding much in the way of detail – though fresh leaks may have answered some of the questions we have about this handset.

Information posted by tipster @PandaFlashPro and analyst @DSCCRoss, neatly summed up by Notebookcheck, suggests that the tri-fold handset is going to be launched in the second half of the year – after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 unveilings.

Those more familiar foldables should be appearing around July time (a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6), so the tri-fold – which is rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold – should appear in the months following that.

The same sources have 'confirmed' that the upcoming tri-fold phone will offer 2,600 nits of display brightness and 25W wired charging, matching Samsung's current foldables – though of course nothing is confirmed until Samsung says so.

The original tri-fold

The Huawei Mate XT (Image credit: Future)

While Samsung makes preparations for the launch of its first tri-fold handset, the Huawei Mate XT is going global. This tri-fold was launched in China last year, but will be heading to more markets across the world in the near future.

However, while Huawei has announced global availability (via Android Police), it hasn't said much more than that. The most useful detail released so far is a European price of €3,499, which at the time of writing works out as $3,660 / £2,905 / AU$5,760.

Given Huawei hardware remains banned in the US, we can safely assume the Huawei Mate XT won't be making an appearance there – but it looks as though the handset will be available to buy direct in at least some European countries.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no word yet of anyone else joining in with this trend of adding an extra fold. The rumors around a folding iPhone aren't going away – but Apple's first attempt at the form factor will have a single display hinge, rather than two.