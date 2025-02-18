More details of the Samsung tri-fold phone have leaked – as the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold gets a global launch
The folds are multiplying
- More details around the Samsung tri-fold have emerged
- The phone could launch later in the year than Samsung's regular foldables
- Meanwhile the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is going global
At the same time as it launched the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung also gave us a sneak peek of an upcoming tri-fold foldable phone without adding much in the way of detail – though fresh leaks may have answered some of the questions we have about this handset.
Information posted by tipster @PandaFlashPro and analyst @DSCCRoss, neatly summed up by Notebookcheck, suggests that the tri-fold handset is going to be launched in the second half of the year – after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 unveilings.
Those more familiar foldables should be appearing around July time (a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6), so the tri-fold – which is rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold – should appear in the months following that.
The same sources have 'confirmed' that the upcoming tri-fold phone will offer 2,600 nits of display brightness and 25W wired charging, matching Samsung's current foldables – though of course nothing is confirmed until Samsung says so.
The original tri-fold
While Samsung makes preparations for the launch of its first tri-fold handset, the Huawei Mate XT is going global. This tri-fold was launched in China last year, but will be heading to more markets across the world in the near future.
However, while Huawei has announced global availability (via Android Police), it hasn't said much more than that. The most useful detail released so far is a European price of €3,499, which at the time of writing works out as $3,660 / £2,905 / AU$5,760.
Given Huawei hardware remains banned in the US, we can safely assume the Huawei Mate XT won't be making an appearance there – but it looks as though the handset will be available to buy direct in at least some European countries.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There's no word yet of anyone else joining in with this trend of adding an extra fold. The rumors around a folding iPhone aren't going away – but Apple's first attempt at the form factor will have a single display hinge, rather than two.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus have a charging issue – here’s the solution
The Now Bar is one of the best features in One UI 7 – and could soon come to your cheaper Samsung phone