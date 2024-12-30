Leaked codenames point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Fold SE 2
All the foldables
- Model numbers for three phones spotted
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 look likely
- Another SE foldable should be coming
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review will tell you we've been impressed by Samsung's foldable offerings this year, and now we have a better idea about what's coming through the course of 2025.
The team at Android Authority has been digging into the beta code for One UI 7 (Samsung's take on Android 15), and has discovered some interesting new model numbers that match up with numbers for the current phones.
We can see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 here – designated by the codenames SM-F966 and SM-F751, respectively – and it seems we're also getting a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.
That last phone, codename SM-F968, could perhaps get a global launch – unlike the model it's replacing, which is currently only available in South Korea. The current Z Fold SE is lighter and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with better cameras and bigger screens, so we'd like to see the next iteration sold more widely.
A full year of Samsung phones
Unfortunately, these code snippets don't tell us too much about what's actually coming with these foldable phones. The names of the phones aren't even included, though Android Authority has made some educated guesses.
In fact, we haven't heard much at all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. These phones do at least appear to be on the way, though it's not clear what we can look forward to in terms of upgrades.
For the time being at least, the focus is on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which we're expecting to get a grand unveiling at some point during January. This year the usual three models might get joined by a new Galaxy S25 Slim edition.
We might even get a tri-fold from Samsung sometime during 2025, the thinking being that it wants to push out more form factors and compete directly with the Huawei Mate XT. It's shaping up to be another busy year for Samsung phones.
