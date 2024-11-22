A Samsung Galaxy tri-fold looks increasingly likely for 2025, according to latest leak

A Galaxy tri-fold is coming in 2025, according to a South Korean tipster

Could launch alongside Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Tri-fold will apparently fold inwards to rival Huawei Mate XT

We've already heard murmurs that a Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone – a foldable with three screens and two hinges – is being prepared for a 2025 launch, and now another well-placed source has added more credibility to the claims.

South Korean tipster Yeux1122 (via Android Authority) reckons that a Galaxy tri-fold is indeed in the pipeline, ready to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – so presumably around July 2025.

And... that's all the information we've got from this particular leak. We don't get any more details in terms of specs or design, just another piece of evidence in the case for Samsung releasing a competitor to the Huawei Mate XT.

The Huawei Mate XT, which was unveiled to the world in September, is the first tri-fold phone to be made available to consumers (well, consumers in China at least). It's unlikely to be the last though, as other manufacturers will want to copy the form factor.

More foldables

We can expect a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 next year too (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Back in October we heard that Samsung had plans for a tri-fold foldable in 2025, which would apparently be launching alongside a budget version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (see our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for details of this year's model).

While none of these rumors are confirmed just yet, it seems as though Samsung is ready to mix up its foldables strategy in order to get more market share – extra hinges, cheaper prices, and whatever else it can try to tempt more people to make the switch to a foldable.

Google's latest effort in this category has been pretty well received – see our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for details – and it seems inevitable that we'll eventually see a foldable iPhone (or iPad), even if it takes Apple a few years to catch up.

That means Samsung, which has been something of a pioneer as far as foldables go, will have to keep upping its game. We can expect to hear more rumors about this tri-fold – which is apparently going to fold inwards – between now and its launch.