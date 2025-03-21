Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature

News
By published

Better GPU performance for Tensor and no satellites for the 9a

Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Pixel models from the Pixel 6 onwards are achieving improved benchmark results
  • This is likely down do newer GPU drivers being added in recent software updates
  • In less positive news, the Pixel 6a lacks satellite communication features

There’s both good and bad Pixel news today, but the good news will affect more people than the bad, so let’s start there.

Reddit users are finding that Pixel phones with Tensor chipsets (meaning everything from the Google Pixel 6 onwards) are achieving much higher GPU scores on Geekbench 6 than they did at launch. This is widely being attributed to the Android 16 beta, but Android Authority reports seeing similarly upgraded performance on Android 15.

So chances are you don’t need to grab a beta version of Android to see improvements, but rather that recent stable software updates have massively boosted GPU performance.

The exact boost varies depending on model, but Android Authority claims its Pixel 6a unit saw a nearly 23% GPU performance increase, while elsewhere there are reports of a 62% improvement for the Pixel 7a, a 31% improvement for the Pixel 8, and even a 32% improvement for the recent Google Pixel 9.

Android Authority speculates that Google achieved this through including newer GPU drivers in recent Android updates, as while all recent Pixels use an Arm Mali GPU, they don’t always ship with the latest available GPU driver version.

How much impact these performance improvements will have in the real world remains to be seen, but they’re nice to see, and could help extend the lifespan of older Pixel models.

No Satellite SOS for the Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a (Image credit: Google)

Now for the bad news, and this relates specifically to the new Google Pixel 9a, which we’ve learned doesn’t support Satellite SOS. Google confirmed as much to Android Authority, and this is a feature found on other Google Pixel 9 models which allows you to contact emergency services in areas without Wi-Fi or cell signal.

So it’s a potentially life-saving tool, and while Google didn’t say why it’s absent here, it’s likely because the Pixel 9a uses an older Exynos Modem 5300, rather than the 5400 used by the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

While this is a feature that you’ll hopefully never need to use, it would be reassuring to have, and this isn’t the only omission in the Pixel 9a, as we also recently learned that it lacks several AI tools offered by the rest of the Pixel 9 line.

In fact, this phone has had a slightly troubled launch, with not just these omissions emerging, but also a delay in sales of the phone while Google investigates a “component quality issue”.

Still, the silver lining there is that this delay allowed time for these omissions to be uncovered, so you might think twice about buying the Google Pixel 9a. Certainly, we’d wait until we’ve had a chance to put it through a full review before purchasing one.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a’s AI has a RAM problem
The Google Pixel 9a in four shades
Google Pixel 9a: five of the biggest upgrades
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
Google Pixel 9a benchmark link teases the performance of the upcoming mid-ranger
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 9a
Google is delaying the Pixel 9a to fix a mystery “component quality issue”
Latest in Google Pixel Phones
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a’s AI has a RAM problem
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops back to its record-low Black Friday price
Latest in News
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
Wonka poster
Netflix cooks up sweet new reality TV series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it's a dream come true for me
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay

Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a’s AI has a RAM problem
That&#039;s Them home page

Is That's Them worth it? My honest review

See more latest
Most Popular
Wonka poster
Netflix cooks up sweet new reality TV series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it's a dream come true for me
Google NotebookLM on a MacBook.
Google’s NotebookLM adds Mind Maps to its string of research tools to help you learn faster than ever
Mark S and Helly R standing by their desks bathed in blue light in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained: what does Mark do, who dies, will there be a season 3, and more big questions answered
YouTube Premium
Would you pay for better sound on YouTube? The video-sharing platform could soon let you control audio quality, but it'll cost you
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
Equal1 Bell-1 quantum computer
This is the first quantum computer you can actually buy (and use, and power): Equal1's Bell-1 uses a standard power socket
Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs