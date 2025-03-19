Google is delaying the Pixel 9a to fix a mystery “component quality issue”

The Pixel 9a has just been announced by Google

Its launch date has been pushed back from March to April

Google blamed a vague “component quality issue”

If you’ve been eagerly looking forward to the Google Pixel 9a phone, we’ve got some bad news: Google has had to briefly delay its launch in order to investigate a “component quality issue” affecting the device.

We reached out to Google to see what had happened and a company representative told us: “We’re checking on a component quality issue that’s affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices.” The company apparently did not go into any more detail than that, so it’s unclear what exactly the issue is that’s caused the hold-up.

After announcing the device today, Google originally wanted to launch the Pixel 9a in March, yet that date has now slipped to April. Interestingly, Google isn’t allowing pre-orders on its website despite saying the device will be available within the next few weeks.

With our early hands-on with the Pixel 9a, we could only show the home screen and the design of the device, which is new. That, plus the fact that the device was actually listed for sale in a few locations before it was officially announced earlier today, makes it a bit of an awkward scenario for Google.

Heavily leaked

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 9a is Google’s latest mid-range phone, and it’s fair to say that it’s probably been one of the most heavily leaked phones of the last few years. The leaks and reveals were so rampant, in fact, that we knew more or less everything there was to know about it long before Google lifted the lid.

It’s highly unusual for Google to delay a product like this right at the last minute, and you would think that a severe problem such as this would have been discovered earlier in testing. Further, it is rare for Google hardware to be affected in this way, but evidently, some things can slip through the net.

Still, it’s better for Google to delay the Pixel 9a’s launch than to release it and find out the seriousness of its problem only when it reaches the public. Ultimately, a few weeks delay won’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.

