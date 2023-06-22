Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks suggest it could be worth skipping the Z Fold 5

It has been hard to feel overly positive about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 lately, as most leaks suggest it will be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the latest tidbit is no exception.

A specs list shared by leaker Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile) largely reiterates things that we’ve heard before, but with one addition: the foldable screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will apparently have a peak brightness of 1,200nits.

That, as you’ve probably already guessed, is the same peak brightness as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and while it’s not terrible, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series can manage 1,750 nits, and the iPhone 14 Pro can get all the way up to 2,000 nits; so it’s not great either.

⭕️Exclusive🤩#GalaxyZFold5 7,6inch D.Amoled X2 120Hz 1:1201200 Nits10g lighter weight= 253GFlex inch 20,4 better than Fold4 29%Snapdragon8 Gen 2 CPU 19% ⬆️GPU 25%.⬆️NPU 30%.⬆️6,2inch HD+ D.AMOLED2X 120Hz 48:12050+12+10MP10+4Mp Under display 4400mAh 25w #A_Q pic.twitter.com/UBCvatyRIEJune 21, 2023 See more

A higher max brightness makes the screen far easier to use in bright sunlight, so it’s beneficial, and is something we’d expect on a top-price phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The leak does highlight two things that probably are improving on the Z Fold 5 though, namely the chipset – with a newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 expected to be used – and the weight, which could be 10g lighter, at 253g.

Beyond that though, the listed specs are largely a match for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, including a 7.6-inch 120Hz foldable display, a 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and a triple lens camera, made up of 50MP, 12MP and 10MP sensors. Their purposes aren’t mentioned here, but on the Z Fold 4 they’re wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto respectively.

The source also mentions a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera, just like last year.

It’s worth noting that we’re also expecting upgrades to the hinge and possibly the addition of dust resistance, so some things are likely changing, but an awful lot sounds to be staying the same too.

A better screen but the same sensor

Sadly – at least when it comes to the cameras – next year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not be any better either, as leaker @Tech_Reve has tweeted that it will use the same image sensor as the upcoming Z Fold 5. They might just be referring to the main camera here though, so even if they’re right, it’s possible that some of the other sensors will change.

Regardless, one thing that is apparently changing is the aspect ratio of the cover screen. That might sound like an uninteresting upgrade, but it could make a big difference to how useable that outer display is.

So far, Samsung’s Z Fold phones have used quite narrow cover screens, which isn’t ideal. Rival foldables like the Google Pixel Fold have cover screens that are shaped more like a typical smartphone, and it sounds like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may follow suit.

Hopefully, it will have a lot more improvements than just that though, or – like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – it might struggle to rank among the best foldable phones.