Looking for a cheap, big-screen OLED TV? LG's 77-inch B4 drops to its lowest price yet

The LG B4 is the best cheap OLED TV on the market, and Walmart just slashed the massive 77-inch model to its lowest price yet. The retailer has the LG 77-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 (originally $2,299.99) when you add the display to your cart.



Now, I know what you're thinking: $1,596.99 isn't exactly 'cheap' for a TV. But hear me out, because a 77-inch OLED TV for this price is an incredible value, as most 65-inch OLED TVs go for this price, and you won't find a highly-rated OLED TV of this size and price anywhere else.



• Shop more deals at Walmart



The LG B4 is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

The best budget OLED TV deal: LG's 77-inch B4

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Screen size: 48, 55, 65, and 77 inches

Resolution: 4K

Panel type: OLED

Smart TV: webOS 24

HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision



The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Walmart has this massive 77-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

More of today's best TV deals

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $339.99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is an excellent choice, and the 43-inch model is on sale for only $339.99. The display boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The best premium OLED display from Best Buy's spring sale is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.