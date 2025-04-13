Amazon has a ton of cheap tech gadgets on sale: here are 19 deals I'd buy from $19.99
Up to 50% off Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, and Echo speakers
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap (and handy) tech gadgets at tempting prices that make it easy to click "add to cart." The retailer's tech sale includes its own brand of smart home devices like Fire tablets, TVs, Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, and security cameras.
• Shop more deals at Amazon
Amazon's tech sale is an excellent opportunity to grab one of Amazon's best-selling gadgets at a discounted price and make your life easier with a smart home device. Some of my favorite deals include the Blink Video Doorbell, on sale for a record-low price of $29.99, and the best-selling Fire TV Stick, on sale for only $19.99.
You can also score cheap TV deals, like this Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV, which is on sale for only $369.99, and Amazon's all-new 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV, which is on sale for $239.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadgets below, and keep in mind these are limited-time deals. Amazon devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales, so you should take advantage of today's sale while you can.
Amazon's 19 best tech gadget deals
My favorite device deal from Amazon's tech sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal shaves $15 off the price.
Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Today's deal from Amazon's tech sale is just $7 shy of the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.
Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.
My favorite deal from Amazon's tech sale is the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for its lowest price yet. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Amazon also has the revamped Ring Battery Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection, head-to-toe HD+ Video, two-way talk with Audio Plus, 3D, and built-in Alexa greetings.
Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $44.99. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $5 shy of the lowest-ever price.
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is on sale for $64.99 this weekend. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
The popular Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon's best budget small-screen TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV, which is on sale for only $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is an excellent choice, and the 43-inch model is on sale for only $339.99. The display boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal brings the 55-inch model to $359.99, which is the lowest price this year.
The best big-screen budget display from Amazon is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.