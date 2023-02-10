Sonos Era 100 & 300: everything we know about the leaked Dolby Atmos speakers

Premium audio tech brand Sonos is working on two new Dolby Atmos speakers called the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, according to an exclusive report from The Verge (opens in new tab).

From the unofficial details that have been circulating already, these speakers seem to represent a new direction for Sonos in terms of both design and audio performance – you might say Sonos is entering its Era era.

Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers around, so this move is exciting but not entirely surprising. We've known that something like them has been in the works under the name of Optimo for a while, and we love the sound of it. We also expected Sonos to kick off the year with a bang as CEO Patrick Spence revealed the brand plans to "reset the bar in our existing product categories" and "enter four new categories" on an earnings call back in 2022.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 so far, as well as what else Sonos may have in store for us in 2023.

All of the details we know about the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 so far have been obtained from unofficial sources and TV mount and accessory companies rather than Sonos itself. That means there's no official release date or price to share just yet.

However, The Verge predicts the new speakers will be on their way to us in the next few months. A spring launch would certainly track with Sonos' previous release schedule. In 2022, the brand announced several new products in the lead up to summer, including the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker with WiFi and Sonos Ray.

In terms of pricing, The Verge also predicts the new flagship Era 300 speaker will be a high-end device and compete with the Apple HomePod 2, which costs $299 / £299 / AU$479. It might also be considered a (sort of) replacement for the Sonos Five, which was $549 / £499 / AU$799 at launch.

The Era 100 is likely to be a step down in terms of both specs and price – likely fitting in line with the Sonos One, and its $219 / £199 / AU$319 price.

Will the Sonos Era 100 look like the Sonos One that came before it? (Image credit: Future)

Sonos Era 100 & 300: Design and features

Back in August 2022, The Verge claimed (opens in new tab) to have obtained early images of one of the Optimo speakers, which we now assume is one of the Era designs – most likely the Era 300.

The key details included a "funky, dual-angled shell" design that looks similar to the Sonos Five in terms of size. It contains lots of drivers that fire in different directions and from beneath the shell. It's said that the Era 300 will be marketed as the best-sounding speaker from Sonos, delivering room-filling, excellent quality audio.

According to other sources that spoke with The Verge, this speaker may also include double the RAM and possibly even eights times the amount of on-board storage than any Sonos speakers from the current line-up.

Another notable feature is that the Era 300 will reportedly have automatic sound tuning to optimize its performance (this kind of Auto TruePlay tech is in the Sonos Move, but not its other home speakers) and mics that offer support for Sonos Voice Control.

We don't have the same wealth of rumors about the Era 100, but it could be a similar size to the Sonos One – and might have an equivalent to the Sonos One SL. This labelling would likely work in the same way as other Sonos SL products, which stands for "speechless" and means there's no mic or voice assistant support onboard.

We're happy to hear that a second-gen version of the Sonos Move is also likely to be on the way this year. (Image credit: Future)

Sonos Era 100 & 300: What we think so far

We're really looking forward to the Sonos Era speakers not only as music speakers, but as a way to elevate the company's home theater offering. The likes of Samsung, LG and JBL offer Dolby Atmos soundbars that have front and rear upfiring speakers to create a total dome of sound, but a Sonos Arc with Sonos One rear speakers only has upfiring speakers from the Arc soundbar. Sonos simply can't match the competition right now, but the new speakers could change that.

According to rumors, Sonos also plans to release a second generation of its Sonos Move portable speaker in 2023, which is no surprise to us considering what a top-performing and great-sounding device the first one was. If it could be as strong on sound but less bulky and heavy, that'd be ideal.

Plans to launch a new range of Era speakers and an updated version of the Move sound exciting enough, but the brand has more up its sleeve as we head further into 2023.

The Verge reports (opens in new tab) that, more recently during a Q1 2023 earnings call, Spence said: "The big tech players, we just haven’t seen them active and we haven’t seen them, you know, doing anything interesting."

He later commented: "I could not be more excited or confident about the product roadmap we have and our ability to take more and more of that $96 billion [global audio market]."

We're just as excited to see what other interesting new launches Sonos has planned over the next 12 months. If Spence is sticking to his promise of entering four new product categories, that's one down, three to go. We expect a Sonos Arc 2 to be on the cards too…