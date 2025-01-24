First image for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow shows Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in a place that'll be very familiar to DC comic book fans

Filming is underway on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the UK

Filming of the DCU movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is officially underway

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has revealed the first image from the film's set

The Milly Alcock-starring superhero flick will be released in July 2026

Principal photography has officially begun on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – and, to celebrate the occasion, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has released a new behind-the-scenes image from the movie's UK-based set.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 23), Gunn confirmed that filming was finally underway on the hotly-anticipated DC Universe (DCU) movie. With the cameras rolling on the Milly Alcock-fronted comic book movie, Gunn shared an image from the film's set that'll look very familiar to DC devotees.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was one of many DCU projects announced by Gunn in January 2023. The movie was initially revealed without a release date, and we had to wait until last May for Gunn to confirm that Supergirl's next big-screen adventure would take flight in theaters on June 26, 2026. That means it'll be the second DCU film to arrive in cinemas worldwide after Gunn's Superman movie, which is due to be released on July 11, 2025.

Plot details are thin on the ground for the first Supergirl movie in over 40 years. However, the superhero flick's title is identical to Tom King and Bilquis Eveley's eight-issue comic series that ran from August 2021 to April 2022. The duo's acclaimed literary works followed Kara as she embarked on a mission to help a young alien girl – named Ruthye Marye Knoll – get revenge on the man who killed her parents. Woman of Tomorrow's film adaptation should largely tell the story depicted in its book-based namesake, then.

Alcock, who was named as one of two Supergirl casting finalists last January before Gunn confirmed that she'd secured the coveted role, will follow in the footsteps of Melissa Benoit, Helen Slater, and Sasha Calle, who have previously played the character in a live-action capacity. The House of the Dragon star will be joined by 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley, who's set to play Ruthye. Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU), will have a small role as fan-favorite anti-hero/villain Lobo. Krypto the Superdog, who stole everyone's hearts in the first trailer for Gunn's Superman film last December, will also feature.

What does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's first image tell us about the film?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Not much, really. If anything, it's simply a behind-the-scenes shot of Alcock sitting with her back to the camera in a chair that's adorned with the Supergirl logo.

While it may seem like a nothingburger of a picture, long-time DC comic book fans will recognize the fictional location that Alcock is sitting in. As some fans pointed out in threads posted on the DCU Reddit and DCU Leaks Reddit pages, the set looks near-identical to the space bar-restaurant that Kara and Ruthye visit at some point in the comics.

Clearly, Gunn and company are going all-out to adapt Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as closely as possible, and that just makes me even more excited for the DCU Chapter One film.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's script has been penned by Ana Nogueira (High Town, We Win) and will be directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) so we know it's in good hands, too. Is it next June yet?