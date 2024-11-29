Planning to binge Netflix over the BF weekend? Here are the VPN deals to check out

Imagine binge-watching Fargo from the confines of your cozy couch, ice-cold drink-a-tini, snacks in hand. There's no better way to spend the Black Friday weekend, right? Except, plot twist, if you're in the US, Netflix has iced you (pun intended) out of this crime classic. Guess it's time to outwit those geo-restrictions like Molly Solverson cracked the case in Bemidji.

Oh, but here's another plot twist – the Black Friday sales are here, and that means discounts on the best VPN services, too. This is the perfect time to snap up a budget-friendly VPN to not only unblock more restricted content. With a great VPN in place, you can avoid geo-blocks, access Netflix libraries from other countries, and enjoy your day-to-day browsing without the worry of prying eyes.

The TechRadar team is constantly testing today's top providers to ensure that they reliably unblock Netflix libraries across the globe – so you can rest assured that our recommendations are solid. Here are my top three Black Friday VPN deals you won't want to miss if you're an avid Netflix fan.

Why you need a Netflix VPN

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you probably noticed some content is restricted to certain countries. For instance, the Netflix US and Netflix UK libraries are totally different. This is due to licensing agreements with studios and distributors and varying country-fenced copyright laws and regulations that Netflix, as well as other streaming services, have to follow.

Here's where the best VPNs come in handy. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a software tool (or application) that allows you to connect to a server in another location, masking your true IP address from your internet service provider (ISP) and making it appear as if you're physically there.

For example, if you're a British person looking to watch Rick and Morty, The Office, or Parks and Recreation on Netflix US, you can pick a server in the US and watch your favorite content just as if you were actually in the States. What this means is that you can unblock content from any region, whether it's the US, UK, Canada, or anywhere else, at a fraction of the cost.

However, getting a secure VPN has additional perks beyond accessing geo-restricted content on streaming platforms like Netflix. Besides allowing you to stream movies, TV shows, and documentaries worldwide, a VPN also improves your overall online experience. Here's how:

Improved digital privacy: in addition to helping you get around geo-restrictions, a VPN also keeps your other online activities private from third parties, hackers, and, as I mentioned earlier, your ISP.

in addition to helping you get around geo-restrictions, a VPN also keeps your other online activities private from third parties, hackers, and, as I mentioned earlier, your ISP. Safer public Wi-Fi: if you use a public Wi-Fi network, be it the one in your favorite coffee shop or an airport, you should know it can make your device(s) vulnerable to various cyber threats. This is why it's always wise to have a reliable VPN to secure your information while browsing, shopping, or even banking online on public networks, and keep it safe from snoopers.

if you use a public Wi-Fi network, be it the one in your favorite coffee shop or an airport, you should know it can make your device(s) vulnerable to various cyber threats. This is why it's always wise to have a reliable VPN to secure your information while browsing, shopping, or even banking online on public networks, and keep it safe from snoopers. Prevent targeted ads: a VPN doesn't just mask your IP address. It also hides your real location, which helps reduce the number of targeted ads (based on your browsing habits) that you'll see.

a VPN doesn't just mask your IP address. It also hides your real location, which helps reduce the number of targeted ads (based on your browsing habits) that you'll see. Coverage for all devices: what about using multiple devices? You don't need to pay extra to secure your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. Today's top VPNs give you comprehensive coverage, ensuring that your privacy and security are protected across all your devices (usually with certain limitations) without the need for multiple subscriptions.

1. NordVPN - from $2.99 per month

The best VPN for most gamers

NordVPN is my #1 pick for the best all-around VPN – it's fast, reliable, and unbeatable when it comes to unblocking geo-restricted content. In our latest tests, it accessed every site and streaming platform we threw at it, from Netflix to BBC iPlayer and Channel 4, without any hiccups. That kind of reliability is rare. Take advantage of the Black Friday sales and pick up a 2-year plan for just $2.99/month, save 74%, and get 3 extra months on top (as well as the usual 30-day money-back guarantee).

2. Surfshark - from $1.99 per month

The best cheap (and fastest) VPN

Sursfhark offers unbeatable value for money. While it doesn't have streaming-optimized servers, that's hardly an issue – each of its super-speedy servers can reliably access content across popular Netflix regions like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Oh, and speaking about the best value option, Surfshark's Black Friday deal is fantastic, offering a 2-year plan for just $1.99/month with 87% off and 4 extra months. Plus, a 30-day money-back guarantee lets you try it out before diving in to a subscription.