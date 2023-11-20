The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gets 2024 release date and sneak-peek trailer

The teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has just been released, and it's a doozy. The show, which premiers on February 25, 2024, is the latest spin-off in the increasingly crowded Walking Dead universe and the franchise shows no sign of running out of steam. In this show, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are back as Rick Grimes and Michonne in an epic adventure exploring how two characters change in a very different world.

Set after the end of the original series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the sixth spin-off from the show that also brought us the popular Fear The Walking Dead. According to AMC, it's "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

What to expect from AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The show publicity hints that the humans are going to be as much of a problem as the zombies this time around, with our characters battling not just the dead but the living too. This next bit is best read aloud in your best trailer voice: "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

That's a lot of questions, but Andrew Lincoln says that this time around we're going to "have some answers". On YouTube, TheRealRickGrimes is impressed: "Two strongest characters, the quality, budget and a group the fanbase has been curious about. This is going to be the best TWD spinoff," they commented in a post on the trailer. That seems to be the commonly shared view among the fans, so here's hoping it doesn't disappoint.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will debut on AMC and AMC Plus in February 2024.