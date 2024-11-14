I didn't finish Wednesday on Netflix, but Lady Gaga’s reported cameo in season 2 is the only thing I need to give the show another shot

As it stands, there’s no one in the entertainment world that’s working quite as hard as Lady Gaga, and sources have reported that the singer will have a featured cameo in Netflix’s Wednesday season 2, which is set to arrive on the best streaming service sometime in 2025.

First reported by Entertainment Weekly, information around Gaga’s upcoming role in one of the best Netflix series is being kept under wraps, so we don’t know what character she’ll be stepping into or how significant they’ll be to the story of season 2. But according to reports, Gaga is currently filming for Wednesday season 2 in Europe, most likely in Ireland where principal photography for the show began in May.

Not only is there little insight to the nature of Gaga’s upcoming role, but the premise of Wednesday season 2 is just as hush-hush with Netflix previously hinting in its announcement video (see below) that the next installment will be “bigger and more twisted”. At Netflix Tudum 2023, which took place in June last year, Jenna Ortega (who plays the titular role) discussed some of the best fan theories around the direction the show’s second season could take, including an interesting take on Crackstone’s ring.

Wednesday: Season 2 | First Look at Behind the Scenes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The choice of Lady Gaga for a role in Wednesday season 2 comes as no surprise after her 2011 song Bloody Mary from her album Born This Way went viral online among fans Wednesday. Referring to that iconic dance scene from the show, users recreated dance moves enacted by Ortega in short-form videos with a sped-up version of Gaga’s song layered on top.

The announcement of Gaga’s addition to the cast feels like a full-circle moment. At the time of the 2023 Golden Globes, where the show was nominated for two awards, Ortega revealed that she wanted Gaga to be part of the show. In an interview with Variety, Ortega stated: “I’m sure Netflix would love that”, when asked about the possibility of Gaga landing a role.

Like all the best pop stars out there, Lady Gaga’s calendar has been stacked for the past year or so, having just finished promoting her latest acting role as Lee Quinzel in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix. On October 25 this year, she dropped the lead single Disease from her upcoming seventh studio album, which is one of the most-anticipated pop music comebacks for next year.

