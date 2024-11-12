My favorite Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has been renewed for season 2 and I'm already high kicking with joy

Netflix has renewed America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

It reached the Netflix global top 10 list and has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Season 2 will follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders through the 2024-25 season

Netflix has renewed one of my favorite docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for a second season, so BRB, just going to blast their pre-game routine song (Thunderstruck by ACDC) through my speakers right now.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spent four weeks in the Netflix global top 10 list when it was released in June and earned a stellar 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, making it one of the best Netflix shows.

The best streaming service announced that the DC cheerleaders would be back for more sass and splits in 2025 with a video of the squad performing a cheer routine in their iconic blue and white uniforms.

DCC SEASON TWO WOO! The cheerleaders and the routine that captivated the world are coming back for Season 2! AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns in 2025. pic.twitter.com/H2DqDyn2DiNovember 11, 2024

What can we expect in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2?

Netflix Tudum has revealed that America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 "will chronicle the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from nerve-wracking auditions and grueling training camp all the way through the high-energy NFL 2024–25 season".

If it's anything like season 1, we can expect high kicks and high emotions as the cheerleaders navigate their careers and personal lives while committing themselves to the cheerleading squad. It looks like we'll be seeing some of our fan-favorites return for season 2 and we could potentially see some former faces come back and audition once again to become a member of the team.

While America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders delves into the competitive world of the legendary cheerleading team, it also exposes the young womens' struggles and emotional battles as they fight for their dream of securing a coveted spot on the squad.

The best Netflix documentary left me amazed at the utter dedication, physical stamina and technical skills needed to become a DC cheerleader. Having to learn 50 routines while juggling a personal and professional life is definitely something I would struggle with, but that's just a regular day for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Bring on 2025!

