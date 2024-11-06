Scavengers Reign co-creator says the hit Netflix show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes has been canceled and fans are heartbroken

Scavengers Reign will not reportedly be renewed for a second season

The series co-creator confirmed the news on Instagram

The fanbase are devastated by the news

Scavengers Reign fans are devastated to hear that Netflix has canceled one of its best animated shows after one season.

The critically acclaimed anime series gained a cult following when it first aired on Max in October 2023, becoming one of the best Max shows before being removed. Netflix later picked it up earlier this year and many fans were hoping that it would attract a wider audience and be renewed for a second season. However, despite its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, Scavengers Reign will not be getting another series.

On Tuesday (November 5), co-creator Joe Bennett confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post (see below) along with a teaser of what we could have expected in season 2, which makes the announcement even harder for fans to digest.

What is Scavengers Reign about?

Scavengers Reign follows the survivors of a damaged deep space cargo ship who are stranded on the beautiful but dangerous planet, Vesta. The crew are separated into three groups: Azi and her robot friend Levi, Sam and Ursula, and the isolated Kamen, who is accompanied by a telepathic creature named Hollow. Throughout the series, their paths intersect towards the wrecked Demeter 227.

The best Netflix show was met with huge praise, with The New York Times calling it a "gorgeous, hypnotic space trip". While there's been no official confirmation on why the adult animated science-fiction series was canceled, What's On Netflix has cited that it was low viewership that made Scavengers Reign fall victim to the Netflix ax. "It missed out on the global top 10 weekly stats and the daily TV top 10s in the United Kingdom or the United States," the publication reported.

Fans are understandably distraught that Scavengers Reign has been quietly canceled and took to Reddit to voice their frustrations.

Unfortunately, Scavengers Reign isn't the only show to be shelved by the best streaming service as Netflix canceled My Dad the Bounty Hunter, another animated show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. We can only hope Scavengers Reign will be picked up by another streamer, but for now it will have a place on our canceled Netflix shows you should still watch in 2024 list.

