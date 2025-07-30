Blink has launched a new version of its budget-priced video doorbell

It runs for up to two years without replacing or recharging its batteries

It's available to pre-order from Amazon now for delivery in August

Blink makes some of the best video doorbells and home security cameras we've tested here at TechRadar, and now it's launched a new version of its budget-friendly doorbell that can run for up to two years without you needing to recharge or replace the batteries.

The new Blink Video Doorbell runs from three AA lithium batteries, plus the Blink Sync Module Core, which also acts as a central hub that connects your Blink devices to one another, and to your home Wi-Fi network.

The new doorbell also has an improved 150-degree field of vision (upgraded from 135 degrees horizontal and 80 degrees vertical), 1:1 video aspect ratio, and HD infrared night vision.

Like the previous model (which we reviewed back in March), the new doorbell also offers person detection if you have a Blink subscription, and can be configured to only send notifications to your phone if a person is identified (and not an animal or object).

The new Blink Video Doorbell is available to pre-order now from Amazon for £59.99 (about $80 / AU$120) for delivery in August. International prices and release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Blink cameras

The new Blink Video Doorbell sits alongside the Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2, both of which have earned a place in our roundup of the best home security cameras thanks to their impressive battery lives and affordable price tags.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blink) (Image credit: Blink) (Image credit: Blink)

If you want advanced features like person detection, cloud storage, and photo capture, Blink subscription plans start at $3 / £2.50 / AU$4.95 per month for one device, or $10 / £8 / AU$15 per month for unlimited devices.

For more details, take a look at our full Blink Mini 2 review and Blink Outdoor 4 review.