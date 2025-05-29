Blink's new wireless video doorbell gives Ring a run for its money with two-year battery life and HD night vision

The new Blink Video Doorbell is on sale now for $69.99 (about £50 / AU$110)

Its features include 150-degree field of view and infrared night vision

Blink's affordable subscription plans unlock person recognition and alerts

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around, but if you're looking for one that's completely wireless, then the latest model from Blink might be even better. The company has just released a new version of the Blink Video Doorbell that can run for up to two years without recharging, and includes advanced features like a 150-degree field of view that makes it easy to see callers and packages, plus infrared night vision for peace of mind after dark.

If you have a Blink subscription plan, the Blink Video Doorbell can also differentiate between people, objects, and animals, and send you a notification on your phone when someone arrives at your door.

The extra-long battery life comes courtesy of three AA batteries and the new Blink Sync Module Core – a compact smart home hub that also provides local storage for video clips captured by your Blink doorbell and security cameras.

The Blink Video Doorbell is available now direct from Blink for $69.99 (about £50 / AU$110). That makes it one of the cheapest video doorbells you can buy outright, though you'll need to sign up for a Blink subscription plan to access all of its features.

(Image credit: Blink)

Blink subscription plans

Blink offers two subscription tiers: Blink Basic and Blink Plus. The Blink Basic plan covers just one device and includes features such as Live View recording, 60-day unlimited video history, video sharing, and person detection.

The Blink Plus plan covers an unlimited number of devices, so it will also cover security cameras like the Blink Outdoor 4 (one of the best home security cameras for guarding your yard). Blink Plus includes everything you get with Blink Basic, as well as the ability to pause movement notifications for up to 24 hours, the option to group multiple clips into a single video, and 10% off Blink products at Amazon.

For more details, check out the full subscription comparison. The table below shows the different prices for both plans in the US, UK, and Australia. Whichever option you choose, you'll find it's significantly cheaper than the equivalent Ring Home subscription.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blink subscription plans Plan Price per month Price per year Blink Basic $3 / £2.50 / AU$4.95 $30 / £24.99 / AU$49.95 Blink Plus $10 / £8 / AU$15 $100 / £80 / AU$150