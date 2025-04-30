Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 free cameras so you can enjoy birdwatching when you're away from home

- Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 cameras for watching garden birds
- The giveaway is open to UK residents between 18 and 35 years old
- It follows a survey that found 24% of young adults plan to start birdwatching
Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 free Ring Battery Outdoor Cameras, so you can keep an eye on the birds visiting your garden even when you're away from home. The offer is open to people in the UK aged 18-35, and you can apply by filling out a form explaining why you want to take part.
The giveaway follows a recent Ring survey, which found that 60% of customers regularly watch garden birds using their home security cameras, and 24% of respondents under the age of 35 were planning to start birdwatching this spring.
Although Ring is most well known for making some of the best video doorbells, many users prefer to use its cameras to enjoy wildlife in their gardens. Blue tits, great tits, magpies, pigeons, and owls are all popular subjects of users' shared video footage.
Over half of respondents said they saw the appeal of remote birdwatching, and almost three quarters said that seeing birds and hearing birdsong is good for their wellbeing.
Make your garden bird-friendly
If you want to help support your local garden birds, the RSPB has offered a few simple suggestions to get you started:
- Install bird-friendly habitats, like nest boxes and feeding stations
- Keep gardens and green spaces wildlife-friendly by planting native flora
- Submit your sightings from Ring devices of key species like song thrush and greenfinch using the ‘Share’ feature
If you don't have your own garden, keep an eye out for the start of Springwatch 2025 on the BBC, where you'll be able to watch the progress of all kinds of nesting birds, from blue tits to eagles, and enjoy live video feeds from 7am to 10pm. The series is usually broadcast in May, so this year's dates could be announced any time.
You might also like
- Roku's new wireless security cameras will guard your home for up to two years on a single charge
- Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
- I loved the aspect ratio of the Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell but not so much the battery
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.