Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 free cameras so you can enjoy birdwatching when you're away from home

Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 cameras for watching garden birds

The giveaway is open to UK residents between 18 and 35 years old

It follows a survey that found 24% of young adults plan to start birdwatching

Ring and the RSPB are giving away 50 free Ring Battery Outdoor Cameras, so you can keep an eye on the birds visiting your garden even when you're away from home. The offer is open to people in the UK aged 18-35, and you can apply by filling out a form explaining why you want to take part.

The giveaway follows a recent Ring survey, which found that 60% of customers regularly watch garden birds using their home security cameras, and 24% of respondents under the age of 35 were planning to start birdwatching this spring.

Ring cameras aren't just for monitoring your own front door – you can use them to watch birds making themselves at home, too (Image credit: Ring / RSPB)

Although Ring is most well known for making some of the best video doorbells, many users prefer to use its cameras to enjoy wildlife in their gardens. Blue tits, great tits, magpies, pigeons, and owls are all popular subjects of users' shared video footage.

Over half of respondents said they saw the appeal of remote birdwatching, and almost three quarters said that seeing birds and hearing birdsong is good for their wellbeing.

Make your garden bird-friendly

If you want to help support your local garden birds, the RSPB has offered a few simple suggestions to get you started:

Install bird-friendly habitats, like nest boxes and feeding stations

Keep gardens and green spaces wildlife-friendly by planting native flora

Submit your sightings from Ring devices of key species like song thrush and greenfinch using the ‘Share’ feature

If you don't have your own garden, keep an eye out for the start of Springwatch 2025 on the BBC, where you'll be able to watch the progress of all kinds of nesting birds, from blue tits to eagles, and enjoy live video feeds from 7am to 10pm. The series is usually broadcast in May, so this year's dates could be announced any time.

