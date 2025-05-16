Finally, a bird feeder camera with 4K video, plus it has some handy features for any garden

The Beako Kiwibit bird feeder camera launches on Amazon on May 20

It delivers 4K video – that's more detail than our current favorites

It also has some unique design features, including a pole attachment

We've reviewed most of the best bird feeder cameras, and they're the kind of tech we can truly get behind – literally getting you closer to nature by delivering a close-up view of your feathered garden visitors.

Designed to be left in situ for months and even years on end, bird feeder cameras snap into action when they detect motion, providing a live view and capturing videos of your garden birdlife. The novelty of the remote view and bird notifications doesn't wear off.

However, to date there's been one area where most bird feeder cameras come up short, even our favorite options like the Bird Buddy, and that's image quality – but that could be set to change with the new Beako Kiwibit.

Following the Camojojo, which we're yet to test, the Kiwibit records true 4K video and 8MP stills – that's much more detail than is currently possible with our top-rated bird feeder cameras, which max out at half the resolution.

And that's not all. There are some pretty nifty design features that we haven't seen before, and which could make the Kiwibit one of the most versatile bird feeder cameras available.

(Image credit: Beako)

Designed for any garden

Like most of today's bird feeder cameras, the weatherproof Kiwibit is armed with AI-powered bird recognition, informing you which birds have visited from a database exceeding 10,000 species, plus it can be paired with a solar panel for continuous power.

It also has pest deterrents, which are especially useful if squirrels frequent your garden. However, those features are nothing new, and the Kiwibit goes one step further than most, with multiple mounting options.

In addition to the usual wall and tree mount options, Kiwibit features a pole mount on its underside, meaning it can be placed freestanding anywhere in your garden without the need for something to attach it to – neat.

But that's not all. The seed tray is removable for easy cleaning, plus the entire 1.5L twin seed compartment can be removed for easy refills, and cleaning. There's also an adjustable flow control to limit the amount of seed in the tray.

Features-wise, it feels like the Beako Kiwibit has left no stone unturned, even if the FeatherSnap Scout's integrated solar panel looks slicker, and Wi-Fi connectivity is just 2.4GHz.

Initially the Kiwibit is launching in the US only, at Amazon and the Beako website, on May 20, with an initial $167.99 deal available.

We're yet to complete a review of the Kiwibit – look out for that in the coming months. Hopefully the Kiwibit delivers on its lofty 'unmatched detail' promise.