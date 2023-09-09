The best bird feeder camera in 2023: birdwatching at home

If you want to attract wildlife to your garden or balcony, a bird feeder is one of the simplest things you can do. Naturally, in the year 2023, technology is on hand to allow you to watch the birds feeding on your smartphone or tablet, with a number of different bird feeder cameras available.

Based on our in-depth reviews, we think the best bird feeder camera for most people right now is the Netvue Birdfy AI. It has a sleek design, easy-to-use app, and AI-powered bird recognition so you can get to know the species of each of your feathered friends. With the additional solar panel, you might never need to charge the battery.

At the budget end, there is the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera case, that allows you to supply your own Ring Stick-Up camera or Blink Outdoor camera. If you already have one of these cameras it is a perfect option, but even if you have to buy the camera it works out as the cheapest option here, especially if you wait for a deal on the cameras, such as on Prime Day or Black Friday.

Whatever your level of bird-watching experience, budget, and DIY ability, this guide has been designed to help you find the best feeder camera. Each entry has been reviewed by our expert testers in real-world conditions to assess factors such as ease of use, battery life, looks, and overall performance. We’ve also included helpful buying tips to keep in mind at the end of this guide, plus direct links to the best online deals.

The best Bird Feeder Cameras in 2023

The best bird feeder camera overall

(Image credit: Future)

Netvue Birdfy Feeder AI Best Overall Bird Feeder Camera Our expert review: Specifications Video Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FullHD Storage: Micro SD, Online Bird Identification AI: Yes Security Features: 2 Way Audio, Alarm Power: Battery, Optional Solar panel charger App: Netvue (Android, iOS) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to Set up + Doubles as a security Camera + Variety of mounting options Reasons to avoid - Not very natural looking - AI recognition isn’t perfect - Quite expensive

If you want a straightforward and easy to use bird feeder camera then look no further than the Netvue Birdfy AI. The sturdy plastic feeder comes with a variety of different mounting options, including a solid metal L bracket, a pole mount and even a strap that allows you to mount it to a tree.

The camera can be angled at different positions so you can tailor the view depending on the size of the birds that you expect to visit, and the image quality for both photos and Full HD video is pretty good.

As the feeder is in essence a security camera mounted inside a bird feeder, the accompaning Netvue app provides you with all the regular features that you would expect to find from the likes of Ring and Blink. You can receive motion notifications, turn on an alarm and even communicate through the camera's built-in speaker. There is also a small infrared LED light for a night vision option.

The highlight of the Netvue system is AI recognition, which alerts you as to which species of birds, or squirrel, has landed on your feeder. It is impressively accurate, although it isn't perfect.

Battery life was impressive and you should last a week or more before needing to recharge, obviously depending on how much activity the feeder gets. The optional solar panel accessory will ensure that you never have to charge the battery again.

Read our in-depth Netvue Birdfy Feeder AI review

The best for sharing video

(Image credit: Future)

2. Bird Buddy Smart Bird feeder The best for sharing video Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Video Resolution: 1280x720 (5MP Photo) Storage: Online Bird Identification AI: Yes Security Features: No Power: Battery, Optional Solar panel roof charger App: Bird Buddy (Android, iOS) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to set up the feeder and the camera + Includes light and alarm; optional solar panel + Plenty of mounting options Reasons to avoid - AI recognition isn’t perfect (though it should improve in time) - No security features - Some basic accessories cost extra

With its sleek design, the Bird Buddy is a user friendly bird feeder camera for those who live on social media. The camera module neatly slots in an out when it needs charging, but the optional solar panel roof means you may never have to do this.

The image quality from the video camera is good, and its portrait 9:16 orientation video is perfect for sharing with friends on social media. There is even the option to share within the community in the app, which allows you to see what birds are visiting Bird Buddy camera feeders all over the world. The orientation and the position of the small stepped perch means the birds are close to the camera and make up a large portion of the image.

Everything is beautifully designed, especially the app, however there are some catches. The Bird Buddy lacks the security camera features of other bird feeder cameras, and you won't receive a notification of every visit, just the most notable ones. The bright yellow or blue design looks contemporary, but isn't the most natural looking, if that is the style you are after.

All in all, it is a great bird feeder camera for those who want style, simplicity and to easily share your bird sightings on social media.

Read our in-depth Bird Buddy Camera Feeder review

The best budget bird feeder camera

(Image credit: Future)

3. Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case The best budget bird feeder camera Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Video Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FullHD (Blink/Ring) Storage: Online (Ring + Blink), USB stick (Blink via Sync Module) Bird Identification AI: No Security Features: Yes - as per Ring/Blink Power: Battery + optional accessories for Ring/Blink App: Ring/Blink (Android, iOS) Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Macy's Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable, especially if you have an existing camera + All the advanced security features of the system you chose + Easy to install and use Reasons to avoid - No advanced birdwatching features such as AI recognition - No option to mount it on a bird feeder pole - Focusing can be an issue

If you’ve already got a Ring Stick-Up or Blink Outdoor camera, then the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera case is the best budget option for you. The plastic case lets you add your own camera so that your bird watching can fully integrate with your Ring or Blink home security system.

The case comes with a few mounting options, including a strap that makes it easy to mount to a tree and a wall mounting bracket, and, if you want to get creative, it also has a 3/4-inch screw thread for standard camera accessories. The brown and transparent case means it is one of the more natural looking bird feeder camera cases available so it blends in a little more naturally on trees and wooden fence posts or sheds.

As it relies on the appropriate home security app, there are no specific bird recognition features, and we found that the focusing can be slightly off. Overall, the cost and reliability of using an existing system makes it a superb choice for those on a budget, even if you have to buy a camera to use in the case.

Read our in-depth Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case Review

The best for the DIY enthusiast

(Image credit: Future)

4. Green Feathers Bird Feeder Camera The best for the DIY Enthusiast Our expert review: Specifications Video Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FullHD Storage: Micro SD, Online option Bird Identification AI: No Security Features: No Power: 12v mains supplied App: Green Feathers (Android, iOS) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Looks more natural than other feeders + The wooden mount allows you to customize + The camera produces a good clear Full HD image Reasons to avoid - Requires mains power supply - Bird feeder swinging in the wind creates motion notifications - No AI bird recognition

The key to the Green Feathers Bird Feeder Camera Bundle is its solid wooden frame. This comes pre-built, but does leave you requiring to do a little bit of screwing to attach the camera and the its protective shield. The wooden construction also makes it easy to customize yourself.

As you add your own hanging bird feeder you can opt for a squirrel proof one, which makes it the best option for those who want to keep the bird seed for the birds.

The solid metal camera captures a good Full HD video, which can be saved to a Micro SD card, as well as the optional Green Feathers online service which can be found in the app.

There are a few catches; the camera angle faces slightly downwards, so you don't get the eye-level view of other camera feeders. It also requires mains power, which may be an issues for some households. Finally a swinging bird feeder sets off the motion detection in the app, meaning you get inundated with alerts, with no option currently to change the sensitivity.

All that said, for the DIY enthusiast prepared to work with the components, it is a good option.

Read our in-depth Green Feathers Bird Feeder Camera Bundle

Best For Style

(Image credit: Future)

5. Netvue Birdfy Bamboo The Best for Style Our expert review: Specifications Video Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Full HD Storage: Micro SD, Online Bird Identification AI: Yes Security Features: 2 Way Audio, Alarm Power: Battery, Optional Solar panel charger App: Netvue (Android, iOS) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish modern design + Made from sustainable bamboo + AI Bird recognition + Security features Reasons to avoid - Squirrels can cause damage - Large and heavy - Quite expensive

Netvue has taken the camera and AI bird recognition system used in their Birdfy Feeder AI and added a new stylish modern feeder design. The new design is made from sustainable bamboo, giving the feeder its name - the Birdfy Bamboo. The downside is that this makes it a little more susceptible to damage from squirrels.

All of the positives found in the fully featured Netvue Birdfy are present in the Bamboo, including a Full HD camera, Bird AI recognition, local and online storage options and an optional solar panel to keep the battery topped up. Like the standard version it has everything you could need for keeping track of which birds are visiting your garden.

But the main selling point is its looks. It is sleek and modern looking, and the natural bamboo colors mean that it looks as equally good mounted to a tree as it does on the wall of your house. It is a great contemporary option if you can keep the squirrels at bay.

Read our in-depth Netvue Birdfy Bamboo review

How to choose the best bird feeder camera for you

How to choose Bird feeder cameras are a modern solution to the old bird-watching hobby. Combining a bird feeder with a small camera, you can see who is visiting your garden for some food, but that is just the start of the journey. The first consideration is where you are planning to mount the feeder. Whilst most feeders are essentially the same, they differ in how and where they can be mounted. Brackets are often included for mounting to a wall, fence posts or a shed. You can also find straps that allow them to be mounted to trees, while pole mounts and hanging options are further options with some feeders, so it is important to buy the correct feeders for your needs. Will you want to keep unwanted guests, such as squirrels, from having easy access to your feeder? It is best to look for a feeder with a few mounting options or additional mounting accessories so you have a plan B if you change your mind. Next up is the camera itself. The basic premise is the same; a small security-style camera sits in front of the bird food and perch so that you can see who is coming to visit. As most cameras are based on security cameras, don't expect the highest quality or resolution. However, suppose you plan on sharing some of your images on social media. In that case, it is best to look for the highest resolution possible, although the reality in 2023 is that most cameras will be limited to Full HD resolution. Some cameras may also show footage in a portrait orientation, making the bird look very large on your phone screen and making it great for sharing on social media. Still, the narrower perspective often means the bird's body disappears out of the frame if they are perched side on. Some cameras may have the option to be tilted, so you can adjust the position based on the size of birds that regularly visit. Each of the cameras will connect via Wi-Fi, and the range will depend on both how strong your home Wi-Fi signal is and the strength of the antenna used by the camera. Bird feeders with an external antenna will have a stronger signal allowing them to be placed further from your house and maintain a reliable connection.



Netuve Birdfy camera with solar panel (Image credit: Future)

Most devices will use a built-in battery, and you will find that most have a similar battery life. However, the battery life can be boosted by adding a solar panel, which often comes bundled with the feeder, or as an optional accessory. If the solar panel can be placed in a bright spot with a good few hours of daylight, you may go weeks or months without charging the battery in the summer. It is an option to look for if you plan to mount the camera to a tree or somewhere that isn't easily accessible.

Then there are other non-essential accessories. Depending on the types of birds that visit, you may want to look for a bird feeder camera with a perch or holder that can hold other food besides seeds and nuts. Some can hold pieces of fruit or fat balls, and most have a liquid holder so hummingbirds can stop by and drink. Again, these are optional but worth looking at, depending on where you live.

Finally, and critically, is the app that allows you to see the birds. These are similar to home security camera apps that notify you when a bird visits or when motion is detected. Most apps will also allow you to change the sensitivity settings or how regularly you receive motion notification alerts. You may also be able to adjust the quality or length of the created video recordings. Other useful features include turning off notifications or monitoring at sunset and not turning it back on until sunrise to help save battery life and prevent getting notifications overnight. However, given that some of these devices can also be used as home outdoor security cameras, you may want to turn this option on.

Bird feeder apps that use AI bird recognition are super helpful. These will detect which bird has landed and send you a specific notification so you can stick your head out the window and look or check the footage or live view from the camera. Not all AI recognition capabilities are 100% accurate, but we can expect the software to continue improving over the next few years.

(Image credit: Future)

How we test Bird Feeder Cameras

Each bird feeder camera that we test gets mounted in a garden and left for several days so that we can assess various things, including how the birds react to using the feeder.

In the first instance, we look at how easy it is to assemble, install and use the bird feeder. This includes mounting the feeder to a tree and a wall and assessing any other mounting options included.

Power is a major consideration, and we test how easy it is to charge the camera batteries and how often you will need to charge them - though generally, each will last for about a week, depending on various circumstances and individual use. We also look at alternative power options, including the ability to recharge from a battery bank or a solar panel.

Then there is the app that allows you to view the footage remotely. Whilst the majority of these all operate in a similar manner, each has its own quirks, and we look at how easy each app is to use, as well as, of course, assessing the image quality itself. If the app includes bird recognition, we will comment on how accurate this is, having hopefully tried it on a small variety of garden birds found in the UK.

Finally, there is the weather. It is expected that each camera can withstand a variety of different weather conditions. While we can't test for every eventually, we will at least ensure that each camera has been out in the rain and lived to tell the tale.

We then take everything we've learned about the bird feeder camera and factor in its price to get a sense of the value for money it offers, before reaching our final verdict.