Roku's new wireless security cameras will guard your home for up to two years on a single charge

Roku has launched two new weather-resistant home security cameras

The larger of the two has a battery life of up to two years on a single charge

Roku hasn't revealed prices, but the cameras will go on sale later this year

Streaming specialist Roku has launched a pair of new wireless security cameras that can send video footage straight to your phone or TV, letting you watch your yard without leaving the couch.

The Roku Battery Camera can run for up to six months on a single charge, while the Battery Camera Plus runs up to two years. Both cameras are weather-resistant, and can be set up indoors or out in a few seconds.

You can use the Roku Smart Home app or Roku Web View to customize your camera's settings, set up schedules, and receive notifications. The cameras can also be used as motion-detectors to activate some of the best smart lights or other connected devices.

(Image credit: Future)

Blink and you'll miss it

Real-world battery life will depend on which settings you choose and the weather (lithium-ion batteries tend to drain faster in cold conditions), but the Battery Camera Plus should be a serious rival to the Blink Outdoor 4, which also runs for up to two years before it needs recharging.

Both the Blink Outdoor 4 and Roku Battery Camera Plus boast 1080p resolution with motion detection and notifications, but the Roku camera also offers color night vision rather than black and white, which could give it the edge over the Blink model if the price is right.

You could also extend the Roku cameras' battery life even further by connecting an optional solar panel – something that's not possible with the Blink camera.

Roku has yet to announce official pricing for the two cameras, but it says they will be available "in the coming months". We're hoping to test both ourselves so we can see whether they deserve a place in our roundup of the best home security cameras to secure your smart home.

