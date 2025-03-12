This renter-friendly smart lock fits over your existing door hardware, and costs less than you might expect

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is faster and quieter than the previous model

It can be retrofitted over your existing front door lock without drilling

It's on sale now in Europe, and costs less than the previous-gen model

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro is one of the best smart locks we've tested, and it's just received a major upgrade, with a new motor that can secure your door in just 1.5 seconds, plus a lower price tag.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has the same brushed stainless steel finish as its predecessors, which makes it one of the more attractive smart locks around, but is now slightly more compact, and can be fitted with a black or white band to blend with your home decor.

The Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has also received some significant upgrades on the inside, including a new choice of locking speeds. 'Standard' is about the same as locking the door manually, 'Gentle' takes a little longer but is more quiet (a good option if you want to avoid disturbing people at night), and 'Insane' makes more noise, but secures your door in just 1.5 seconds.

The new lock works with all the major smart home ecosystems thanks to Matter over Thread, meaning you can use it with your smart home hub, smart speakers, and other security hardware such as cameras and sensors.

It has built-in Wi-Fi, meaning it will work without an additional hub, and if you're upgrading from an existing Nuki smart lock you should be able to migrate your data across with minimal fuss.

(Image credit: Nuki)

Will it fit?

The Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is a good option for renters because, unlike many smart locks, it fits over your existing door hardware, installing over your current lock without the need to drill or incur the wrath of your landlord. It's also a good option for apartments, where you may not be allowed to replace the lock without permission from the building management company.

Nuki offers an online guide that will help you determine whether the Smart Lock Pro will work with your particular hardware, and the company recommends that you use it on your phone while inspecting the lock.

If the Smart Lock Pro doesn't work with your door it's worth taking a look at the Switchbot Lock Pro, which is designed to work with 99.9% of front door locks, and offers 16 different modes of entry.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is available to buy now direct from Nuki in the UK and other European countries for £229 (about $300 / AU$470). That's down from £255 (about $330 / AU$520) for the previous model. Details of prices and launch dates outside Europe have yet to be announced.