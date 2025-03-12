This renter-friendly smart lock fits over your existing door hardware, and costs less than you might expect

News
By
published

Secure your door in just 1.5 seconds

Person opening door fitted with Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen)
(Image credit: Nuki)
  • The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is faster and quieter than the previous model
  • It can be retrofitted over your existing front door lock without drilling
  • It's on sale now in Europe, and costs less than the previous-gen model

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro is one of the best smart locks we've tested, and it's just received a major upgrade, with a new motor that can secure your door in just 1.5 seconds, plus a lower price tag.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has the same brushed stainless steel finish as its predecessors, which makes it one of the more attractive smart locks around, but is now slightly more compact, and can be fitted with a black or white band to blend with your home decor.

The Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has also received some significant upgrades on the inside, including a new choice of locking speeds. 'Standard' is about the same as locking the door manually, 'Gentle' takes a little longer but is more quiet (a good option if you want to avoid disturbing people at night), and 'Insane' makes more noise, but secures your door in just 1.5 seconds.

The new lock works with all the major smart home ecosystems thanks to Matter over Thread, meaning you can use it with your smart home hub, smart speakers, and other security hardware such as cameras and sensors.

It has built-in Wi-Fi, meaning it will work without an additional hub, and if you're upgrading from an existing Nuki smart lock you should be able to migrate your data across with minimal fuss.

Woman using smartphone to control Nuki Smart Lock Pro

(Image credit: Nuki)

Will it fit?

The Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is a good option for renters because, unlike many smart locks, it fits over your existing door hardware, installing over your current lock without the need to drill or incur the wrath of your landlord. It's also a good option for apartments, where you may not be allowed to replace the lock without permission from the building management company.

Nuki offers an online guide that will help you determine whether the Smart Lock Pro will work with your particular hardware, and the company recommends that you use it on your phone while inspecting the lock.

If the Smart Lock Pro doesn't work with your door it's worth taking a look at the Switchbot Lock Pro, which is designed to work with 99.9% of front door locks, and offers 16 different modes of entry.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) is available to buy now direct from Nuki in the UK and other European countries for £229 (about $300 / AU$470). That's down from £255 (about $330 / AU$520) for the previous model. Details of prices and launch dates outside Europe have yet to be announced.

You might also like

See more News about The Home
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
SwitchBot Lock Ultra retrofitted on two different types of door lock
Switchbot's new renter-friendly smart lock can be retrofitted onto almost any door – even yours
Eufy Familock S3 Max
Eufy's new camera smart lock covers blind spots your Ring doorbell might miss
Three smart locks on blue and teal background
The best smart locks 2025: keyless security systems tested by experts
Philips smart lock on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Big Savings&#039;
Never waste time fumbling for your keys again with 42% off this Philips Smart Lock in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale
A hand in front of the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt
The future of home security? Eufy's new smart lock can read your palm
4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt installed on door
Philips' first Matter-compatible smart lock works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant seamlessly
Latest in Home Security
Person opening door fitted with Nuki Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen)
This renter-friendly smart lock fits over your existing door hardware, and costs less than you might expect
Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell
I loved the aspect ratio of the Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell but not so much the battery
Eufy Familock S3 Max
Eufy's new camera smart lock covers blind spots your Ring doorbell might miss
Ring Stick Up Cam on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
This Ring security camera lets you check your home any time on your phone, and it's 40% off at Amazon
4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt installed on door
Philips' first Matter-compatible smart lock works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant seamlessly
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro mounted on exterior wall
Ring is giving two of its best security cameras a free video-quality upgrade this week
Latest in News
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop
Fed up of adverts creeping into Windows 11? You won’t like Microsoft’s latest update, then, although it does provide some important bug fixes
Apple Siri
Update your Apple device now: iOS 18.3.2 fixes a flaw that could be exploited by hackers
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecasts are still broken – but Google tells fuming owners not to factory reset their devices
ChatGPT
ChatGPT wants to write your next novel, and readers and writers alike should be very worried
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2
New figures claim the smartwatch market just shrunk for the first time ever, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to blame
Hitman: World of Assassination on PSVR 2.
Hitman: World of Assassination hits PSVR 2 soon, finally giving you a reason to dust off your headset
More about home security
Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell

I loved the aspect ratio of the Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell but not so much the battery
Eufy Familock S3 Max

Eufy's new camera smart lock covers blind spots your Ring doorbell might miss
View on National Assembly building in Paris, France, with French and European flags flying.

France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision
See more latest
Most Popular
View on National Assembly building in Paris, France, with French and European flags flying.
France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop
Fed up of adverts creeping into Windows 11? You won’t like Microsoft’s latest update, then, although it does provide some important bug fixes
ChatGPT
ChatGPT wants to write your next novel, and readers and writers alike should be very worried
Apple Siri
Update your Apple device now: iOS 18.3.2 fixes a flaw that could be exploited by hackers
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecasts are still broken – but Google tells fuming owners not to factory reset their devices
Hector Ayala sitting on a bed as he wears his White Tiger costume in Daredevil: Born Again season 1
Daredevil: Born Again episode 3's shocking final scene is a big misdirect, and I've got the evidence to back it up
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2
New figures claim the smartwatch market just shrunk for the first time ever, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to blame
Hitman: World of Assassination on PSVR 2.
Hitman: World of Assassination hits PSVR 2 soon, finally giving you a reason to dust off your headset
Roomba poking out from under a chair
iRobot is overhauling its robovac range, and for the first time in years I'm excited about a new Roomba
Joe pouts at the camera standing in New York in You season 5
You season 5: everything we know so far about the twisted Netflix show’s return