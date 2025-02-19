Eufy has launched a new smart lock with a built-in video camera

The FamiLock S3 Max has an extra-wide field of view to record visitors

The lock also has palm recognition, and can release the door in one second

Eufy has just launched a new smart lock with a built-in camera to record visitors, and palm recognition that can open your door in just one second when it recognizes the unique pattern of blood vessels in your hand. The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is available to pre-order now for $329.99 (about £260 / AU$530) if you're an existing Eufy customer, and will go on general sale for $399.99 (about £320 / AU$640) from March 17 at online stores including HomeDepot.com and BestBuy.com.

That's considerably more than most of the best smart locks we've tested, but the FamiLock S3 Max effectively doubles as a video doorbell thanks to its wide-angle 2K camera that captures crisp footage of visitors and package deliveries.

The camera offers a 150-degree vertical head-to-toe view and a 180-degree diagonal view, which beats many of the best video doorbells on the market and covers blind spots other devices may miss. For example, although the latest Ring Battery Video Doorbell is excellent, its field of view is only 150 x 150 degrees, meaning it could miss movement that the FamiLock would detect.

You can check out footage from the camera on your phone via the Eufy app, or using an indoor video screen (sold separately) that effectively works like a high-resolution peephole, and should be particularly useful for children and senior users who may not have ready access to a suitable smartphone.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Handy access

The FamiLock offers a range of different opening options, the most interesting of which is palm-recognition. This tech (also used in the Philips 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock) uses an infrared sensor to detect the unique pattern of blood vessels in your hand and compares it to a database of up to 50 scanned palms to determine whether it's a match. If so, the lock will open in just one second, letting you in without the hassle of rummaging for keys.

You won't need to worry about power outages, either. The lock has a 15,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, plus four AAA batteries as a backup, which keeps it fully functioning for up to six months, and offers basic functions (auto-locking and PIN access) for up to a year.

We've got our hands on the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max already, and will bring you a full review of the device very soon.

