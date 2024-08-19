Xiaomi's new smart lock offers 10 ways to open your front door, including AI facial recognition

Facial recognition means kids can unlock the door without having to remember a PIN or carry a key

Xiaomi has unveiled a new smart lock that doesn't just do away with keys, but gives you 10 alternative ways to open your front door - including AI facial recognition. Facial recognition makes a lot of sense in a smart lock, letting children and people with limited mobility unlock the door without the need to enter a passcode, reach a fingerprint sensor, or carry a phone or smartwatch (though these are all alternative options).

The lock projects spots of light (invisible to the naked eye) onto your face to capture details and draw a unique map. Once this is done, you will be able to unlock the door without touching it. 3D live anti-counterfeiting prevents would-be burglars from using a photo to trick the system, and the facial recognition is disabled for 15 seconds after you close the door to avoid accidentally triggering it if you look back.

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Pro also includes a camera that captures full-color footage, even in low light, with black-and-white infrared night vision after dark. Not only does this let it spot and identify visitors (without being triggered by animals), it allows you to see who's at the door with live footage on your phone, or via an LED display on the inside of the lock.

Like the best video doorbells, the Smart Door Lock 2 Pro has a wide-angle lens that give you a 160-degree view of the person calling, which you can access anywhere via the Mi Home app.

A screen on the inside part of the lock lets you see who's at the door (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Knock, knock

If you'd rather get hands-on, the Smart Door Lock 2 Pro also offers fingerprint recognition, which builds up a more complete picture of your fingertip whenever you use it, making it more reliable over time. Other options for opening the door are:

Password

Temporary password

NFC door card

Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi smart watch

Xiaomi smart bracelet

Bluetooth device

Emergency key

The lock body contains several sensors to detect tampering, and will send you an alert if it detects an attempted break-in, and the stress-bearing parts are made from manganese plate for extra strength. The locking mechanism is designed to be extra quiet.

As Notebookcheck explains, the Smart Door Lock 2 Pro is available to pre-order now for 2,299 yuan (approximately $320 / £250 / AU$480), but official international prices and release dates have yet to be announced.

If you don't like the idea of facial recognition in your front door, our roundup of the best smart locks includes lots of options without it.