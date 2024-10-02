Ring Protect is history - enter the era of Ring Home subscription (plus five new features)

Throughout October 2024, smart home brand Ring will be transitioning its Ring Protect subscription plan to new branding – Ring Home – as well as introducing five new features to specific tiers.

Pricing will stay the same, with Protect Basic becoming Home Basic ($4.99 / £4.99 per month), Protect Standard becoming Home Standard ($9.99 / £7.99 per month), and Protect Pro becoming Home Premium ($19.99 / £15.99 per month), the latter of which being a new tier for the UK. We don't yet have Australian pricing, but we can assume the same logic will apply and prices won't change.

Announced in a recent Ring blog post, the change comes as good news for anyone who owns one of the best video doorbells or the best home security cameras by Ring, (and might just give a good reason to subscribe to Ring's subscription plan if you haven't already) thanks to new features coming to specific tiers.

On November 5, Ring will be rolling five new features out for users across the globe:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature name Description Home Basic Home Standard Home Premium Video Preview Alerts Shows a you a short video clip in push notifications to preview what triggered motion alert. Yes Yes Yes Extended Live View Allows you to watch your camera feed live for up to 30 minutes at a time. No Yes Yes Doorbell Calls Doorbell interactions come through as calls, so you can answer and speak as if visitors were on the other end of the line or through video in Live View. No Yes Yes 24/7 Recording Allows eligible wired cameras to continuously record and even capture events that happen outside motion zones. No No Yes Continuous Live View Lets you continuously watch your video feed for cameras with 24/7 Recording enabled. No No Yes

In the US, you'll also be able to individually add services like Virtual Security Guard or Alarm Professional Monitoring (priced separately) to a Ring Home Standard or Ring Home Premium plan, too, allowing for a much more personalized home security setup through Ring.

With Amazon Prime Big Deals day right around the corner, now looks like a great time to invest in one of Ring's home security devices, especially if you want to take advantage of the Standard or Premium packages which cover all the devices at your home.

You might also like