Ring's new video doorbell offers premium features for an entry-level price

Ring has launched a new entry-level battery-operated video doorbell with features like full-height video that you'd previously only find in much more expensive models.

In terms of specs, the new Ring Battery Doorbell is similar to the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which launched last year. That includes head-to-toe HD video with a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view so you can get a proper view of the person at your door. The wide field of view also makes it easier to see packages left on the ground, which is particularly useful if you have a Ring Protect subscription with Package Alerts.

There's color night vision so you can see who has visited after dark, and like all other Ring doorbells, it gives you a live video feed through the Ring mobile app, two-way talk, and motion detection with alerts. This supports custom motion zones, but it's worth noting that this feature is not the same as the radar-powered 3D motion detection offered by the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, which also lets you see where people have been with an aerial view of your home.

The new Ring Battery Doorbell offers a much wider field of view than other entry-level devices (Image credit: Ring)

Spot the difference

One feature that's new for the Ring Battery Doorbell is a specially designed quick-release mount, which makes it easier to take down the device for charging. Push the doorbell into the mount to install it, then use the push-pin tool (included in the box) when you need to remove it.

The biggest difference between the new doorbell and existing models, however, is the price. The Battery Doorbell Plus retails at $149.99 / £129.99 (about AU$230), but the new Battery Doorbell is only $99.99 (about £80 / AU$150).

The Ring Battery Doorbell is available to pre-order now direct from Ring and from Amazon in the US, and will begin shipping on September 4. Official pricing and shipping details for other territories have not yet been confirmed, but hopefully it will be available outside the US soon.

