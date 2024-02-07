Ring Battery Doorbell Pro delivers serious smart security features minus the wiring

Over the past few years, smart home brand Ring has released Pro versions of mainline models like the Wired Doorbell Pro, but there’s never been one for its wireless devices. That gap is now being filled with the company's brand new Battery Doorbell Pro.

Ring’s upcoming camera comes packed with several advanced features befitting a high-end model. It comes equipped with 3D Motion Detection, allowing the lenses to more accurately detect movement resulting in “more refined” motion alerts. This performance boost is made possible by a pair of radar-powered abilities: Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View. The former, according to a company representative, allows the Battery Doorbell Pro to measure “the distance and angle of objects in front of the camera”. Users can customize when they want the device to start recording such as when a subject crosses beyond a certain threshold. Once set up, Bird’s Eye Zone can be used to track where unwanted visitors went on the property.

(Image credit: Ring)

Bird’s Eye View, as the name suggests, provides homeowners with a satellite image of the path taken by the aforementioned unwanted visitors. It’ll arrive on your smartphone alongside a notification. The same representative goes on to say, “No additional device is needed” to use Bird’s Eye View.

Specs and availability

Moving past the features, the Doorbell Pro offers some interesting specs.

Homeowners can enjoy high-quality footage as the Battery Doorbell Pro can shoot video in 1546p HD Plus resolution (2,048 x 1,536 pixels). The clips can maintain this level of fidelity thanks to a combination of key hardware and software components. Dynamic Image processing and “enhanced imaging sensors” ensure videos have vibrant colors as well as staying crystal clear. This quality can still be enjoyed in the dark due to Low-Light Sight promising visual clarity after the sun sets.

People can add more features to this model by purchasing a Ring Protect Pro subscription plan. Doing so gives access to cloud storage as well as person and package alerts. Users can also connect the Doorbell Pro to a compatible Alexa device, like the Echo Show 8, and other Ring products to create a security system spanning their entire home.

The Battery Doorbell Pro is available for pre-order right now for $229.99 on Ring’s website and Amazon. Units will ship out on March 6. We reached out to the company asking for information on the battery’s life span and if they have plans for an international release. This story will be updated at a later time.

