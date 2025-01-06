Switchbot's new renter-friendly smart lock can be retrofitted onto almost any door – even yours

The SwitchBot Lock Pro is compatible with 99.9% of front door locks

It can be opened in 16 different ways, and supports the Matter standard

SwitchBot has also launched a smart doorbell designed for seniors

SwitchBot has unveiled a new smart lock that can be retrofitted to just about any door without replacing your existing hardware, and can be unlocked in 16 different ways. The SwitchBot Lock Ultra is a successor to the SwitchBot Lock Pro, and is compatible with even more types of locks – great news if you rent and don't want to incur the wrath of your landlord.

In the unlikely event that the SwitchBot Lock Ultra doesn't play nicely with your existing door hardware (SwitchBot claims it should work fine with 99.9% of locks), the company can help you out by 3D-printing a custom solution for you.

Once it's fitted, you can unlock it using your fingerprint, a smartphone app, an NFC card, or a voice command. It's even Matter-compatible if you also pick up one of SwitchBot's Matter hubs, letting it work as part of a mix-and-match smart home ecosystem.

Who's there?

SwitchBot is showing off the new lock at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, alongside a set of new robot vacuums and its first video doorbell. The device, simply named the SwitchBot Video Doorbell, is designed with senior users and children in mind, and includes a portable display with a 4.3in display so you don't need a smartphone to see who's at the door and speak to visitors.

This seems like an excellent idea that solves a problem with most 'accessible' video doorbells. For example, the Doro Hemma is an excellent doorbell that's designed with older homeowners in mind, but requires a mobile app, which excludes anyone who uses a simple feature phone (or doesn't have a smartphone at all).

The SwitchBot Video Doorbell comes with a portable display so you don't need a smartphone to see who's at the door (Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Video Doorbell has an extra loud 100dB chime (second-generation Ring doorbells typically max out at 80dB) to make it easier to hear, and can be mounted with either screws or adhesive. According to SwitchBot, it boasts a very impressive 20-month battery life (most wireless video doorbells need to be charged at least twice a month), and supports up to 512GB local storage (sold separately).

We're hoping to put both devices to the test soon, so we can see how they compare with the best smart locks and best video doorbells from big brands like Philips and Ring.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!