Ring is giving two of its best security cameras a free video-quality upgrade this week

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is one of two cameras getting a 2K upgrade

2K video is coming to Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro

The update will start rolling out on Wednesday, 8 January

If you already have a camera, you can get the update via the Ring app

Two of Ring's most popular outdoor security cameras are getting a big upgrade this week. The Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro currently capture footage at 1080p, but following a new software upgrade, both will be able to record at 2K resolution instead. The update was announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where tech companies from around the world gather to reveal their latest innovations.

Ring makes some of the best home security cameras we've tested, and this update will really give these two models an edge. Most cameras (whether indoor or outdoor) are only able to record at 1080p, and the improved resolution should make it easier to identify people even in low lighting conditions.

If you own a Ring Floodlight Cam Pro (shown here) or Spotlight Cam Pro, you can download the 2K update through the Ring app. (Image credit: Ring)

Looking sharp

Both the Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro will use the company's Ring Vision post-processing to improve balance and contrast, and provide motion-smoothing so the 2K video will be as clear as possible when you watch it on your phone.

2K video capture will be available for these two cameras from Wednesday, 8 January, and if you already own one, you will be able to download the update free via the Ring app.

