Ring's new indoor camera can look around every nook and cranny

Smart home brand Ring has revealed a new tilting camera – and no, we don’t mean that it gets angry. It’s called the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam and sports a 1080p lens sitting on top of a motorized base. The base can spin 360 degrees horizontally and pan up 169 degrees.

According to a Ring representative, you can control how the motor turns via the official app. Ring believes the indoor cam is a great pick for business owners who want to see multiple angles from one location, and for people who want to keep tabs on their pets.

It also sports several features seen on other Ring models (and competing devices like Psync Camera Genie S). Whenever the Pan-Tilt camera detects someone moving in front of the lens, it’ll notify you through your smartphone via real-time motion alerts. Owners can then talk to the other person (or yell at their dog to get off the couch) thanks to Two-Way Talk since the device houses a built-in microphone and speaker for communication. Additionally, you can minimize the live video feed through Picture-in-Picture mode so you can watch while you browse the internet on your phone.

(Image credit: Ring)

Covering your blind spots

Ring technically has a motorized camera already available. The Stick Up Cam Battery can be equipped with a special Pan-Tilt mount giving similar panoramic capabilities although this new model stands out in multiple ways. For starters, it has a wider range of motion; the mount can only move up to 117 degrees vertically. Second, the Pan-Tilt camera has a privacy shutter. Flipping it closed automatically disables video recording and audio connectivity. You can also tweak the device’s privacy settings through the Ring app.

When asked about other notable features, Ring's representative confirmed that the Pan-Tilt cam supports color night vision and needs to be connected to an outlet. It doesn't allow battery packs. The overall package includes a 10-foot-long USB-A to USB-C Power Cable with an accompanying adapter.

(Image credit: Ring)

Subscribing to a Ring Protect plan unlocks extra features such as Multi-Cam Live View. This lets you watch up to four different Live View streams from other Ring cameras on your smartphone or tablet.

Pre-orders for the Pan-Tile Indoor Cam are currently live with a $79.99 price tag on Ring’s official website and Amazon. The shipping date for the device differs on whatever color you get. Your standard Black and White models will begin shipping out on May 30. But deliveries for the Starlight white, Charcoal gray, and Blush pink options won’t start until June 12.

If you're interested in other options, check out TechRadar's list of the best home security cameras for 2024.