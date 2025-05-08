Amazon's best-selling Blink outdoor security camera just dropped to its lowest price of the year

Both homeowners and apartment dwellers sometimes want to keep an eye on their outdoor spaces, whether it's to protect against possible theft or see what's messing up the window plants. Thankfully, there's an affordable solution right now: you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 at Amazon for $49.99 (was $99.99).

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of our best home security cameras – one that we rated four out of five stars. It was $10 cheaper in the past, but this huge 50% price cut is low enough that it's worth getting now. You can also trade in an old device for up to an additional 20% off.

Amazon also offers the same discount on Blink Outdoor 4 bundles of two or more cameras. You might want to consider getting more than one if there are multiple spaces you want to watch outside your home. After all, one camera can only see so much.

Today's best Blink security camera deal

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4, one of the best value home security cameras, is now up to 50% off on Amazon. This latest model suits customers looking for an entry-level security camera at an affordable price. You can access 1080p HD live video, infrared night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio by accessing the Blink app (or through Alexa with smart home connections). Its wire-free setup and two-year battery life also add to the convenience. Though you need a Blink Subscription to access cloud features like photo and file sharing, it comes with a Sync Module 2 so that you can save data locally and transfer it via a USB drive.

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we highlight its affordability and convenience. Its wire-free design, two-year battery life, and an easy-to-use app make it an ideal starter security camera for homeowners looking to monitor their surroundings.

It works with the Blink app, where you can view footage in real-time. It supports up to 1080p HD live video and infrared night vision, so you can see at all times of day. You can use two-way audio from the app, too, so you can also communicate from the camera like a video doorbell.

The Blink Outdoor 4 comes with one Sync Module 2, two AA lithium metal batteries, one mounting kit, one USB cable, and one power adapter. The Sync Module 2 is for locally saving footage and images with a USB drive, which works with or without a Blink Subscription.

For more, bookmark our best cheap home security camera sales and deals. I'd also suggest looking into the best home video surveillance and best video doorbells.