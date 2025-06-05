11 great uses for a smart plug

Want to turn your dumb house into a much smarter one without spending an absolute fortune? Then get yourself a smart plug.

Costing less than $20/£15, these clever little devices allow you to switch household appliances on and off remotely, usually via an app on your smart phone. Some can even be controlled using your voice by integrating with the likes of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

Below, we look at 11 innovative ways the best smart plugs can be used to elevate your home's functionality and convenience, making your life just that little bit easier.

1. Control home lighting remotely

Not quite ready to invest in a whole set of the best smart lights? Smart plugs are a budget-friendly way to automate existing lamps.

By enabling you to turn lights on or off remotely, or by scheduling them to operate at specific times, a smart plug can help you to deter burglars as well as optimize energy usage.

They can even help create useful home routines. For example, imagine setting your bedside lamp to come on automatically as your alarm clock sounds, easing you gently into the day, or providing a guiding light for a night-time excursion to the bathroom.

2. Monitor energy consumption

Certain smart plugs come equipped with energy-monitoring capabilities which enable you to track the energy consumption of connected appliances.

This can help you identify ‘energy vampires’ (devices that consume large amounts of electricity in standby mode), thereby potentially saving you money on your energy bills.

Some smart plugs allow you to see how much energy a device is using in real time (Image credit: Getty Images / Daisy-Daisy)

3. Provide peace of mind

Ever left the house in a hurry and wondered if you’ve left the iron or your hair straighteners on? You're not alone. It’s a common modern anxiety which smart plugs offer the perfect solution for.

By plugging these heat-generating appliances into a smart plug, you can remotely verify and cut their power, providing invaluable peace of mind when you're away from home.

4. Automate your morning brew

Undoubtedly one of the most delightful applications of a smart plug is the ability to schedule your morning beverage.

Just connect your coffee maker or kettle to a smart plug and program it to start brewing before you even get out of bed. Although a little pre-setup is required (such as ensuring the kettle switch is engaged or the coffee machine has enough water), it can significantly streamline your morning routine.

With a smart plug, you can set your drip coffee machine to start brewing automatically first thing in the morning (Image credit: Getty Images / svetikd)

5. Pre-heat kitchen appliances remotely

Smart plugs aren't just for hot drinks; they can also extend convenience to other kitchen appliances, too.

While leaving food inside appliances when you’re away from home is generally discouraged for safety and hygiene reasons, smart plugs are ideal for remotely pre-heating devices such as Instant Pots or slow cookers before you arrive home.

6. Send appliance task completion alerts

For smart plugs with energy-monitoring features, one clever trick is to set up notifications for when an appliance finishes its cycle.

For instance, a smart plug can detect the energy drop when a dishwasher or washing machine cycle ends. It will then send you an alert notifying you that it’s time to take the dishes out of the dishwasher or clothes out of the washing machine.

7. Set timers for fans, heaters and dehumidifiers

Returning to an uncomfortable indoor environment can be unpleasant. However, unless you own a high-end smart device, managing your home's temperature and humidity remotely is a challenge.

By using a smart plug with your fan, heater or dehumidifier you gain remote control and the ability to set timers, helping you save energy while ensuring a comfortable atmosphere for when you return.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Peter Cade)

8. Control device charging duration

While many modern smartphones and tablets have built-in smart charging features, a smart plug provides an extra layer of control. Overcharging can potentially harm battery life, so a smart plug allows you to precisely manage charging times.

They're also great for devices that only need a quick top-up but are often left plugged in unnecessarily, such as electric toothbrushes.

9. Make inaccessible sockets usable

For those awkward-to-reach power outlets hidden behind furniture or in tight spaces, a smart plug is a revelation.

Rather than having to move the furniture out of the way each time you switch the device on or off, you can control the plug simply by tapping the app. If you have a compatible app it may even be possible to switch devices on and off using a voice command.

10. Automate sprinkler systems

Managing garden watering, especially during water restrictions, can be tricky. A smart plug can transform a conventional sprinkler system into a smart one, allowing you to set timers or control it remotely.

Just remember to ensure the smart plug is rated for outdoor use if the power outlet is exposed to the elements.

Enhance the security of a basic home security camera by using a smart plug to turn it off when you're at home (Image credit: Getty Images / Miljan Živković)

11. Maintain security camera privacy

While the best home security cameras offer peace of mind by monitoring for intruders or checking on pets, privacy concerns are valid.

Smart plugs allow you to automate when your cameras are active. For example, you can set them to automatically turn off when you are home, ensuring your privacy without manually unplugging them.

Conclusion

You don’t need to spend a fortune to turn your dumb home into a smart one. As you can see from the examples above, smart plugs are a versatile and cost-effective way to enhance your home's convenience, energy efficiency and even security. They truly are the unsung heroes of the smart home world!