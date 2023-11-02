The best smart plugs 2023

When putting together a smart home ecosystem, the best smart plugs should be at the top your list of must-haves. Replacing everything in your home with a smarter version can get expensive, and there are sure to be plenty of appliances that you’ll want to keep for one reason or another.

The best smart plugs are simple and straightforward to set up and use. Just plug them in, use your phone to get them started, and connect to your smart hub. And, they are typically inexpensive, making them an easy and cost-effective solution.

Maybe you want to turn off a lamp when you’re already in bed or get that coffee maker going while you’re heading to the shower. You can just use the voice assistant on whichever of the best smart speakers or smart displays you have in your home to quickly turn on or off that device.

Smart plugs have an added benefit of saving on energy usage. While you should take a gander at our article, Do smart plugs save energy?, for more information, the quick version is that you can easily turn them off whenever they’re not in use even when you’ve left your home. Plus, you can run them using routines in tandem with the best smart lights and a smart thermostat to minimize your energy usage.

We’ve taken a look at all the best smart plugs, testing the most popular models ourselves so we can guarantee quality, to narrow down the top options for you. You’ll find options that work with Amazon, Apple HomeKit, and Hive, and you’ll see recognizable brands as well as lesser-known but still quality ones on this list.

The best smart plug for most people

1. Eve Energy Smart Plug The best smart plug for most people Our expert review: Specifications Dimensions: 2.8 x 1.5 x 2.4 inches (US) / 7.2 x 7.2 x 7.1 cm (UK) Wireless connection type: Bluetooth and Thread Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (White) Reasons to buy + Excellent energy monitoring + Apple HomeKit compatible + Thread support Reasons to avoid - No Alexa or Google Assistant support - Expensive compared to the rest of the market

The Eve Energy smart plug is the best you can buy in our eyes. Simple to use, it keeps track of the energy consumption of the devices plugged into it - and if you provide specific details from the energy provider - the total cost, too.

This smart plug connects over Bluetooth, or Thread smart home technology - if you have a HomePod Mini or an Apple TV in your home - so you’ll be able to control even when you’re not at home. Thread is more stable than Wi-Fi and puts an end to smart home devices failing to respond.

Compared to the rest of the market it's expensive and its all-white design is simplistic, but don't let that fool you - it’s got plenty of handy features such as the ability to create schedules. It has one small flaw - while it’s HomeKit-enabled, it won’t work with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Read our full Eve Energy smart plug review

The best cheap smart plug

2. WiZ Smart Plug The best cheap smart plug Our expert review: Specifications Dimensions: 72.5 x 51.5 x 30.6 mm Wireless Connection Type: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Simple and sweet + Affordable + Stable connection Reasons to avoid - App setup a little annoying - No energy consumption - No HomeKit

For some, no-nonsense means straightforward while, for others, it means stripped down. Both descriptions apply here as the WiZ Smart Plug is simple and straightforward to use while being fairly light when it comes to features. It's incredibly easy to use and does exactly what it’s supposed to, thanks to its stable operation and connection.

You’re not going to find any energy consumption monitoring or Apple HomeKit support. And, you can only connect it to the standard 2.4GHz band of a Wi-Fi network, not to mention that setup requires a couple extra steps. That said, considering the cost of the WiZ Smart Plug, those are minor inconveniences (except for HomeKit users).

Thanks to its straightforward and simple operation along with a low price tag, the WiZ Smart Plug is an ideal option for anyone just starting to put together a smart home and just wants something easy.

Read our full WiZ smart plug review

The best smart power strip

For Alexa and Google Assistant-based smart homes, the TP-Link Kasa KP303 smart power strip is a worthy choice if you need several smart plugs in one location. It’s easy to use and even has a handy Away mode that will turn the plug on and off at random time. That's ideal if a radio or lamp is connected to one of the outlets, and you want to to help deter unwanted intruders.

It offers almost all of the functions we’d expect, such as being able to set schedules and even create automations where other TP-Link branded products work in tandem alongside the smart plug. There are also two USB ports on the power strip. Although these aren’t smart, these are still handy if you need an extra outlet to charge your devices, for example.

Like all of the smart plugs in this line-up, the plain all-white design won’t win any prizes for style. It also lacks energy monitoring and HomeKit support. However, it's still a solid contender if you want to smarten your other appliances.

Read our full TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP30e review

The best smart plug for Alexa

If your home is all-things Alexa, then opting for the Amazon-branded smart plug makes perfect sense. It may not be the cheapest smart plug on the market, but it integrates well with Alexa routines - making setting up automations for your home a simple task.

The relatively bulky smart plug connects to the internet over Wi-Fi, so it can still be controlled even when you’re not at home and was extremely simple to set-up thanks to a QR code that did the hard work for us.

On test, it proved to be responsive both when controlled by the app or Alexa. There’s no energy monitoring function, neither is there an Away mode to help deter intruders by randomly turning devices on or off. Unsurprisingly, you're out of luck with this smart plug if you want Google Assistant or HomeKit support too, but it’s still a solid smart home device.

Read our full Amazon smart plug review

The best smart plug for lights

After a smart plug purely to bring an internet connection so existing lamps that don’t support smart bulb? You’ll be hard pushed to find a better option than the Philips Hue smart plug. It integrates with any Hue smart lighting you already have in your home, and can be controlled through the Hue app. Even better, it's compact and can be used with Alexa, Google Assistant or HomeKit.

As smart plugs go, it’s one of the more expensive models we’ve tested. That's especially if you don’t already have a Hue bridge, which ensures the plug can be controlled away from home. It also doesn’t offer any energy monitoring feature either.

That said, it's a great buy for anyone looking to make existing lamps smarter.

Read our full Philips Hue smart plug review

The best smart plug for a single ecosystem

6. Hive Active Smart Plug The best plug for a single ecosystem Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Dimensions: 1.2 x 2 x 3.9 inches (US) / 3 x 4 x 8 cm (UK) Wireless connection type: Wi-Fi Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small, neat design + Easy to create automations + Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit Reasons to avoid - Needs Hive Hub or Active Heating - Some hiccups during initial setup

Hive began as a manufacturer of smart thermostats, but has grown into one of the biggest names in smart home devices of all kinds, including lights, cameras, locks and plugs. It's one of the most affordable ecosystems to get into - cheaper than Philips Hue, if you're interested in trying smart lighting.

The Hive Active plug requires either a Hive Active Heating thermostat or Hive Hub, but once you have that, it's simple to set up and use. You can create a schedule (with up to six time slots per day), trigger the plug using the Hive app on your phone, or link it to a Hive switch or sensor. It also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit.

The Hive Active Plug is also relatively small, making it one of the most discreet (if not stylish) options available. However, we did run into some initial hiccups during set up[, so you may need to persevere.

Read our full Hive Active smart plug review

How to choose the best smart plug for you

When choose the best smart plug for you, there are a number of aspects that should be considered before plumping for a particular model

Start by thinking about how the smart plug is installed. Most smart plugs simply connect to an existing outlet, but there are some available that replace your existing outlets. These smart plugs look stylish, but they require much more DIY expertise, so you may have to employ a professional.

With smart plugs, it's also important to consider the number of outlets a smart plug offers. The majority will have one, but if you have several devices close together than you want to control from your smartphone, a power strip, which can have up to four smart outlets in one device, will be a more cost effective solution.

Also consider if you need the ability to monitor how much energy a device connected to the smart plug is using, and if so, does the smart plug work out the subsequent cost if you enter your energy tariff details, too.

Some smart plugs connect to your smartphone using Bluetooth, but that means you’ll only be able to control them if you’re close by. However if you’re the forgetful type that struggles to remember to turn devices off, a model with Wi-Fi built-in or that uses a bridge to connect to the internet and relay instructions from the cloud, will ensure it can be switched on or off even if you’re no longer at the property.

Not all smart plugs integrate with all voice assistants, so check if a model is compatible if you already use a voice assistant in your home and whether it will integrate with other smart home devices you already own such as home security cameras, video doorbells and smart lights.

Frequently asked questions about smart plugs

What are smart plugs, and how do they work? Smart plugs allow you to power an electrical socket on or off from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. Some use Bluetooth to allow you to use an app on your smartphone to control them, while others connect to Wi-Fi and use internet access to relay the command. Smart plugs come in two styles; the simplest and most common versions plug into an existing power outlet, with the likes of Amazon, Philips Hue, We-Mo, and even IKEA producing this design of smart plug. Alternatively, opt for a smart outlet that replaces your existing power outlet. However, you won’t have as many models of this type of smart plug to choose from, and you’ll need to access your home’s wiring to replace these, which will mean calling in a professional. Find out more in our article What is a smart plug, and how it can stop your fear of leaving the coffee maker on?

What is a smart plug good for? A smart plug is ideal for making any standard appliance smart so it can be controlled from an app on your smartphone. Perhaps you want to be able to brew your coffee without having to get out of bed, or perhaps you’re forgetful and are looking for a way to switch your hair straighteners off after you’ve left the house. It connects to an existing power outlet and can be used with any appliance that has a standard plug on it - the possibilities are endless. Smart plugs can also be useful for monitoring how much energy an appliance is using. The figure, which is usually in Kwh can be viewed in the companion app. However, some smart plugs also allow you to add the energy cost and work out a monetary value for this energy usage too.

Do smart plugs help you save energy? Smart plugs can save you money, but only if you’re the sort of person that forgets to turn off electrical devices. For example, if you leave your laptop constantly on charge, even when the battery is full it will continue to use energy, or perhaps you regularly forget to lights, side lamps, or the radio off when you leave the room? If so, then using a smart plug could be the answer.

Do smart plugs work with Alexa (and other voice assistants) Many smart plugs will work with Amazon Alexa, as well as Google Assistant and Siri so you can use your voice to control the gadgets, either by asking a smart speaker or smart display, or by using the voice assistant on your smartphone or tablet. You can also create automations controlling several smart home devices at once with one command, or when a certain situation happens. For example, if your home security camera detects motion, a DAB radio connected to a smart plug could switch on to give the impression that there’s someone at home. It’s worth noting that not all smart plugs work with all voice assistants, so if your smart home is well established, make sure you opt for a model that integrates with your current setup.

How we tested these smart plugs

To identify the best smart plugs you can buy right now, we evaluate how easy they are to install and control. We assess how responsive they are to being controlled from a smartphone, both when we’re away from home and close by. We also check which voice assistants each model integrates with and whether they integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, and how effectively Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri respond to commands related to the smart plug.

We also evaluate each design on how durable it is, and any extra features such as energy monitoring and Away modes that control the plug at random times in a bid to simulate occupancy. We also assess any extra kit such as hubs that’s also available for the smart plugs and consider whether it requires reading a thick instruction manual before use.