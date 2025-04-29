Bose's best mid-range noise-cancelling earbuds are down to $149 at Amazon

We think of several well-established brands when it comes to recommending the best noise-cancelling earbuds, including Apple, Samsung, and, of course, Bose. Now, one of the manufacturer's most affordable options is on sale for a limited time at Amazon, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $149 (was $179).

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds might steal the show, but the standard Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer the best active noise cancellation tech at a mid-range price. We have seen them drop to $129, but that was a little while ago, and at this new discounted price, they're still well worth the money.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, it's great to see this $30 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For the money, you get amazing active noise cancellation and beautifully balanced sound, all topped off with a gorgeous design and impressive 8.5-hour battery life. Altogether, these are some of the best mid-range earbuds available now.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, our expert said he "could scream about how good the ANC is, and owners still wouldn’t be able to hear me." That's high praise indeed. It's also one of the reasons that we awarded them an impressive 4.5 out of five stars.

It's not just ANC that the QuietComfort Earbuds are known for, though. You also get outstanding sound quality. With warm and energetic audio alongside a wide sound stage, you're guaranteed an enjoyable listening experience.

Our guide to the best earbuds will help you explore other options that are worth considering. Our expert team has also collated the best headphones if you'd prefer sound with a little more oomph.