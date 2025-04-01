SpaceX and Apple reported spat could spell bad news for Starlink and your iPhone’s satellite communication features

SpaceX apparently wants to block Globalstar's access to some satellite frequencies

Globalstar receives Apple funding to help expand iPhone's satellite features

Apple and SpaceX may have previously failed to make a deal over a collaboration

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Apple are reportedly in a spat that could ultimately lead to spotty signals for services like Starlink and iPhone satellite communications or a homogenous monopolistic satellite service – neither of which would be great for anyone.

The report comes from The Wall Street Journal (behind a paywall) who say sources familiar with the matter claim SpaceX is pushing US federal regulators to not allow Apple-funded satellite service Globalstar to expand its usage of limited satellite radio frequencies.

This comes after SpaceX and Apple have reportedly been in conversations to more closely collaborate on Apple’s growing satellite communication service, but with talks ending with no direct deal – instead SpaceX and T-Mobile will be able to offer their alternative to Apple’s satellite service on iPhones (with the service due to debut this summer).

Apple instead wants to rely on non-SpaceX networks to support its own satellite communication features – but if Musk’s company gets its way, Apple may struggle to expand without SpaceX’s backing.

Reach for the stars

A Starlink dish allowing internet access in a remote place (Image credit: Starlink)

As a quick and simple explanation: all satellites send signals to Earth using radio frequencies, and so to ensure service reliability, many parts of the world will license specific frequencies within the radio spectrum on a regional basis. This is to ensure two companies with satellites operating in the same place don’t get their signals all muddled together because they’re trying to use the same frequency.

SpaceX (or any other satellite company) would want to try and control as many of these frequencies as possible because it allows it to send more data, or send data more quickly – which ultimately leads to a better service for its customers.

But one company locking down too many frequencies in a region stops other companies from being able to offer satellite services there – leading to frustrating dead zones – or forces them to offer a worse service there because they can only use a limited band of frequencies. For consumers it also could lead to price gouging, as the service with the most (or total) satellite signal control can charge what it wants.

This latest contest over satellite frequencies likely won’t be the last, but it highlights an issue with this important communication frontier.

Getting reliable internet and signal service to remote services can only be a good thing – as we’ve already seen from people using their iPhone’s Emergency SOS via satellite tool to call for help when they had no other option – but if it isn’t handled with care we could end up with an overly fractured network or one that’s controlled by a lucky few that got there first.