The rise of satellite communication capable devices and SOS alerts

Cell coverage isn’t always reliable. When you don’t have any bars and you’re in a remote area, out at sea, on a business trip in an area with unreliable cell service, or hiking canyons, your cell phone won’t help you. But a satellite communications device or satellite phone will.

Satellite devices and satellite-enabled smartphones may work worldwide, regardless of cellular networks. These devices rely on a system, or constellation, of communication satellites in various types of earth orbit.

A satellite communications device can be lifesaving during emergencies, especially when conventional communication methods fail. These devices offer reliable SOS alerts, two-way communication, and peace of mind.

Global Rescue responds to hundreds of SOS calls monthly, coordinating rescues worldwide for individuals using satellite devices. These range from someone rescued from a life raft off the U.S. Atlantic coast to evacuating a snake bite victim in Australia. Other rescues include a hiker in Sweden with a dislocated shoulder, a 65-year-old trekker in Canada with an ankle injury, a user in Scotland whose wife fell and severely injured her back, and a teenage hiker separated from his family during an unforeseen wildfire in a national forest.

We coordinated with ZOLEO, a satellite communications device company, to receive SOS messages from their devices. After receiving the SOS messages in our operations center, Global Rescue coordinated with emergency services to rescue a helicopter pilot who crashed onto a frozen lake north of Goose Bay Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The helicopter pilot was medevaced to safety with minor injuries.

Quick response is essential. Timely rescues prevent more severe complications during emergencies.

Satellite communication

Satellite communication capabilities are evolving rapidly. Apple’s iOS 18 update now expands satellite messaging beyond emergencies, offering users satellite messages when cellular and Wi-Fi connections are unavailable. Google's Pixel 9 series can connect to a satellite to notify emergency services when no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is available.

Other companies are also racing to expand satellite-to-cell capabilities. SpaceX is partnering with T-Mobile to test direct-to-cell satellite services through Starlink. Verizon and AT&T have agreed with AST SpaceMobile, which is developing direct-to-cell satellite services that provide even greater coverage in remote areas.

The race among wireless service companies and smartphone manufacturers to provide satellite communications capabilities for users provides business, leisure, and adventure travelers a bigger safety net to travel more boldly in the future.

Travelers welcome the advances. According to the Global Rescue survey, 82% of respondents would feel safer with smartphones equipped with emergency satellite communication capabilities. One out of 10 survey respondents (12%) said they had lost cell coverage in the past during travel, and it concerned them that they were unable to communicate with others, especially in an emergency.

Staying connected with family, friends and colleagues gives people peace of mind during their travels, reducing anxiety and stress by providing updates on their whereabouts and well-being. The survey exposed that nearly half (49%) said the ability to call for help in areas without cell service is their top reason for using these devices. More than a third (37%) said it also reassures their family and friends, reducing their anxiety during travel.

Satellite phones

The survey showed that a third of respondents (32%) plan to acquire a smartphone with satellite communications capabilities, while one out of ten said they already own such a device. Of those who already have a satellite-enabled smartphone, 33% rated the performance of the satellite communication connectivity as “excellent” or “very good", and 17% described it as "good". Another third (35%) mentioned they hadn't used their device's satellite capabilities yet.

A business traveler may need a satellite phone or satellite messaging device for various reasons that are distinct from those of a tourist on leisure travel. They often travel internationally to various destinations where local networks may not be compatible with their phones.

Many workforce travelers frequently visit international destinations, like Bolivia and Madagascar, where local cellular networks may not provide reliable coverage. Satellite phones offer global coverage, allowing seamless communication across borders without the need for multiple SIM cards or roaming charges.

Business travelers may need to communicate sensitive or confidential information that requires secure and private channels. In some regions, using local networks may pose a risk to data security. Satellite communication devices provide a secure means of communication for business-related calls, messages and emergencies.

However, knowing the limitations—such as satellite visibility, topographical challenges, and environmental conditions—is crucial to maximizing their effectiveness. The satellite antenna in iPhones or other mobile phones with satellite capability currently has less power and bandwidth than the antenna in a satellite communication device, like Zoleo or inReach devices, which have more reliable connectivity than a satellite-enabled mobile phone.

Peace of mind

Users should be aware of topography limitations that can affect satellite connections. A clear view of the sky is necessary. It may be challenging to connect with satellites in thick forests or where there are steep slopes above you. The same is true in urban areas with tall buildings. You may be able to send a signal indoors if standing next to a window.

Satellite phone and SATCOM device users often make avoidable mistakes like failing to familiarize themselves with the device’s features, especially the SOS function. Users attempting to send an SOS must know their device’s specific procedures, ensuring they understand who receives their distress call. Satellite messaging devices send alerts to a monitoring provider, which dispatches rescue operations or emergency services based on the severity of the situation.

Other user mistakes include forgetting to keep the device charged, neglecting to renew service subscriptions and overestimating the device’s coverage. Finally, overlooking to add key contacts to the device can delay emergency communications, highlighting the importance of preloading important numbers.

Satellite communications devices offer peace of mind and life-saving two-way communication capabilities during emergencies, especially in areas without cellular service. For travelers, adventurers, and professionals in remote locations, these devices allow SOS alerts to be sent to first responders, initiating medical operations or emergency rescue, including helicopter rescues when necessary.

