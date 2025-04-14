T-Mobile's Family Freedom deal offers four free iPhone 16s and up to $3,200 to pay off your old plan
Plus, get four unlimited lines for just $25/mo each
T-Mobile debuted a brand new promotion for new customers this week, one which not only gives them a huge financial incentive to switch but also potentially a free iPhone 16 with one of the carrier's post-paid plans.
Dubbed 'Family Freedom', this deal gives new customers a prepaid card of up to $3,200 in value to pay off any switching fees, up to four lines on an unlimited plan with multi-line savings, and up to four iPhone 16 devices for free with an eligible trade.
If you were thinking about making the switch over to T-Mobile, then this is easily one of the best deals for a while. With four lines in particular, then you can sign-up for the 'Essentials' plan for $100/mo. That's just $25/mo per line for a plan that still features unlimited talk, text, and 50GB of premium 5G data before you hit any speed bumps.
Note, if you're an existing T-Mobile customer, then you can still get your hands on the cheap plan and free iPhone 16. You won't, however, be eligible for the massive prepaid card that's being bundled in with the above promotion. That's eligible for switchers only right now.
T-Mobile's new Family Free deal
T-Mobile: get up to four free iPhone 16, $3200 in bill credits, and four lines for $25/mo each at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has just debuted a deal specifically targetted at families or multi-line users looking to make the switch. Right now, new customers can get a prepaid card of up to $3,200 in value to help pay with any switching fees, up to four free iPhone 16 with a trade-in, and up to four lines on an unlimited data plan for just $25/mo each. Combined, you're looking at a serious amount of added value alongside a very, very cheap family plan setup.
Already a customer?
Apple iPhone 16: up to four free with a trade-in at T-Mobile
If you're an existing T-Mobile customer already then you can still get a great deal on the iPhone 16. Right now, the carrier is offering customers an enhanced trade-in deal that can score you up to four devices for free alongside a plan. With the carrier's additional multi-line discounts, it's possible to get these free iPhones alongside an unlimited plan with four lines for just $100/mo in total.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.