T-Mobile's Family Freedom deal offers four free iPhone 16s and up to $3,200 to pay off your old plan

T-Mobile debuted a brand new promotion for new customers this week, one which not only gives them a huge financial incentive to switch but also potentially a free iPhone 16 with one of the carrier's post-paid plans.

Dubbed 'Family Freedom', this deal gives new customers a prepaid card of up to $3,200 in value to pay off any switching fees, up to four lines on an unlimited plan with multi-line savings, and up to four iPhone 16 devices for free with an eligible trade.

If you were thinking about making the switch over to T-Mobile, then this is easily one of the best deals for a while. With four lines in particular, then you can sign-up for the 'Essentials' plan for $100/mo. That's just $25/mo per line for a plan that still features unlimited talk, text, and 50GB of premium 5G data before you hit any speed bumps.

Note, if you're an existing T-Mobile customer, then you can still get your hands on the cheap plan and free iPhone 16. You won't, however, be eligible for the massive prepaid card that's being bundled in with the above promotion. That's eligible for switchers only right now.

T-Mobile's new Family Free deal

T-Mobile: get up to four free iPhone 16, $3200 in bill credits, and four lines for $25/mo each at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has just debuted a deal specifically targetted at families or multi-line users looking to make the switch. Right now, new customers can get a prepaid card of up to $3,200 in value to help pay with any switching fees, up to four free iPhone 16 with a trade-in, and up to four lines on an unlimited data plan for just $25/mo each. Combined, you're looking at a serious amount of added value alongside a very, very cheap family plan setup.

Already a customer?