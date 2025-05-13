Get a free iPhone 13 when you switch to Total 5G Unlimited
Sounds like a no-brainer to me
Total Wireless are ripping up the rule book and giving customers a free iPhone 13 when customers switch to a Total 5G Unlimited or Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan. Given that the retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB is $399, you'll be saving a whole lot of cash.
Total Wireless is a mobile network service that offers simple and affordable plans without the hassle of contracts or credit checks. By using Verizon's 5G network, Total Wireless are able to provide reliable coverage nationwide, making it easy to stay connected.
With the deal expiring on July 9th or while stocks last, we recommend acting quickly. Don't worry if you missed out on this deal, though; we have plenty of other ways for you to save money over at our Total Wireless coupon codes hub.
TotalWireless.com Get a free iPhone 13 when you switch to Total 5G Unlimited
We appreciate it's not the latest iPhone on the market, but it's still a seriously impressive smartphone. With a 6.1-inch screen and Super Retina XDR OLED technology, the display looks absolutely fantastic. The fact that Total Wireless are giving it away for free will save you $399.
Simple and affordable services from Total Wireless
Total Wireless are known for no data limits, no surprise fees, and no contracts. With unlimited data, talk, and text, you can stay connected for longer. They offer simple and straightforward services at affordable prices.
We also love the speed of their Verizon 5G network. If you have 5G Ultra Wideband access and a capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, then it's up to 12x faster!
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.