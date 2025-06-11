Vivo says its next foldable will be the first Android phone to support the Apple Watch, somehow – but I'm not convinced yet

Vivo says its next foldable will offer Apple Watch support

The syncing seems to work through an iCloud connection

It's not clear if Apple will ultimately allow this to function

We didn't have Apple Watch support for Android phones on our tech bingo card for 2025 – or for any year, for that matter – but Vivo has announced that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 is going to be the first Android phone to work with Apple's wearable.

As per an official post on Weibo (via 9to5Google), you'll be able to answer calls and read texts on your Apple Watch when it's connected to your X Fold 5, as well as sync health data between the two devices.

Based on subsequent posts from Vivo, it sounds as though this is going to work through some kind of iCloud connection through the web. I'm relying on Google Translate, but there are mentions of syncing data to and from an iPhone as well.

It's going to be interesting to see how this works, when it arrives – because presumably it could be set up on other Android phones too. As you might already know, Apple executives did consider adding Android support to the Apple Watch, but abandoned the effort because of "technical limitations".

I hope this happens, but I'm not convinced

The X Fold 5 is following on from the X Fold 3, shown here (Image credit: Vivo)

The obstacle to trying to add Apple Watch support to an Android phone is similar to the problem of trying to build a third-party app to access your iMessages: Apple won't let you do it, which is a pretty big stumbling block.

For now at least, Apple wants its smartwatches to be accessories to its iPhones, and so doesn't want a device like the Apple Watch 10 lowering itself to connecting to an Android phone – even if it might sell more wearables as a result.

Whatever the hack is that Vivo has in mind, then, it's pretty much a given that Apple will block it with a software update. If the Apple Watch ever gets official Android support, it'll be because Apple allows it – perhaps as a result of the continuing antitrust pressure it's under.

While I'm a dedicated Android user when it comes to my primary phone of choice, I'd like the option to use an Apple Watch on my wrist – it certainly compares well to the best Garmins and the best Android watches out there.

However, that's not a choice Apple wants to give me right now, and I'm not sure Vivo is going to be able to do much about it.