Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-person adventure releasing in 2024

MachineGames has finally unveiled its highly anticipated Indiana Jones game, which now has an official title, and is slated to release in 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-person adventure that will put players straight into Indy’s shoes, on a worldwide adventure that’ll take the archeologist to Egypt, the Himalayas and beyond. The story takes place in between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and will see Indy team up with an investigative reporter named Gina as they unravel a deep mystery.

In combat, Indy will be able to use guns, his raw fists, and, of course, his iconic whip to take down foes in a variety of ways. The whip is multi-purpose, in fact, as it can also be used as a traversal tool, and to distract foes with its cracking noise.

Beyond the action, the devs teased that players will be encouraged to overcome problems in “clever ways,” just like the legendary archeologist would. There'll also be plenty of secrets to uncover in the world and puzzles to solve (some optional, and some mandatory).

Although the majority of the game is first person, cutscenes and environmental traversal sections will zoom out into a third-person person perspective, to make things feel a little more cinematic. This same cinematic feel is compounded with a soundtrack that aims to replicate the style of the Indiana Jones movies.

Unsurprisingly, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be an Xbox console exclusive - it’s planned to release on Xbox Series X |S and Xbox Game Pass , as well as PC. Although no specific release window was given, it’s an exciting prospect to think that it’ll be upon us before the end of the year.