Watch on ESPN Plus

Kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday

Watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream to see if the Citizens can win the FA Cup for an eighth time or whether the Eagles can get their hands on their first-ever piece of major silverware in their 120 years as a professional club. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Twice runners-up in this competition, Crystal Palace have cruised into the final courtesy of wins over Stockport, Doncaster, Millwall, Fulham and an impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Conceding just one goal en route to the showpiece event, the Eagles are not just defensively strong, they also have some exceptional attacking talent. Eberechi Eze, in particular, has been superb in recent weeks and will be hoping to expose a City defence that has struggled at times this season.

Man City have made Wembley their second home under Pep Guardiola and were hugely impressive in their semi-final as they eased past Nottingham Forest. With the FA Cup their only chance of winning silverware this season, they will be keen to replicate the form they showed earlier this season when they secured a thumping 5-2 win over Palace. However, they have been inconsistent this year and arrive in the capital on the back of a drab 0-0 draw with already relegated Southampton.

Date: Saturday, May 17

Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Man City for FREE on BBC iPlayer and on ITVX in the UK

BBC iPlayer – UK

ITVX – UK

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the US

Crystal Palace vs Man City is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Saturday morning.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

You can also make use of Sling, as we will explain below.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month. Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Crystal Palace vs Man City for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

Alternatively, they can choose to watch the FA Cup final on ITV1 or via its free streaming service, ITVX.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in Canada

To catch the FA Cup Final in Canada, you can utilize Sportsnet.

To watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This comes at a monthly cost of CA$34.99.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in Australia

Optus Sports have all the FA Cup action in Australia. You can access this via your mobile device and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

This package will cost you $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands.

Sky Sport is a subscription service and cord-cutters can bypass this by trying Sky Sport Now. A day-pass costs $29.99 per day.

All you need to know about the FA Cup Final

When does Crystal Palace vs Man City start? Crystal Palace vs Man City kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Saturday, May 17. That's 1.30am AEST / 3.30am NZST on Sunday, May 18 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Man City on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).