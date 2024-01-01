The best January sales 2024: up to 70% off tech, clothing, furniture, and much more

The weather outside may be gloomy but this year's best January sales might just help you kick off the year with a spring in your step. There are an absolutely massive range of discounts to check out today and we've been very busy rounding them all up into one comprehensive list right here.

The bulk of this page consists of a comprehensive A-Z of the very best January sales you'll want to shop today, which includes not just big-name retailers like Amazon or Currys, but over 70 other stores covering everything from mattresses to furniture. At the top of the page you'll find a handy summary - as well as a few recommended deals from TechRadar based on our extensive product testing and price checking.

It's worth noting that most of today's January sales are a continuation of the prior Boxing Day sales from last week. Generally speaking, most retailers have rolled their discounts and retail events over but that means you might not have that much longer to score a discount. Some retailers may run their January sales throughout the month but most will only last for a few days, so don't miss out!

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to its cheapest price in the January sales - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its cheapest price in two years at Amazon in the January sales. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £69 at Amazon

Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress: was £950 now from £712.50 at Panda London

The Panda is our top-rated UK mattress, and it's rarely discounted, so 25% off in Panda's Christmas sale is worth grabbing. In our Panda mattress review, our testers found this hybrid model superbly supportive yet luxurious, with excellent temperature regulation. Like all of this brand's products, the Panda mattress makes use of bamboo-infused materials in its design. With the current sale, a double will cost you £967.50, which is an investment, but worth it in our opinion.

Emma NextGen Premium: was £659 now from £329.50 at Emma Sleep

In terms of price and features, the Emma NextGen Premium is pretty much the best option from Emma right now. As our Emma NextGen Premium mattress review notes, it's a good all-rounder that regulates temperature well and will suit most sleepers. In Emma's Boxing Day sale there's up to 50% off the NextGen Premium; a double will cost you £479.50, and unless you really want extra cooling features we think this is a much better deal than the NextGen Cooling above.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £149 at Amazon

If you want one of the newest smartwatch models, the latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to £149 at Amazon, bringing it to within a few pounds of its record-low price. It is water resistant up to 50m with built-in GPS, offers six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles and advanced sleep tracking. Six months of Fitbit Premium is included in the price so, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review, it's a great buy for fitness and sleep tracking enthusiasts.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,299 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation: be that watching movies, streaming Netflix or gaming on current-generation consoles. This is the cheapest we've seen the C3 since Prime Day and at £1,299 it provides excellent value for its price.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45 & 55-210 lenses: was £999 now £699 at Currys

Start your photography journey with this excellent two-lens deal from Currys. We've never seen the R100 and 18-45mm kit drop below £520, while the 55-210mm lens generally costs at least £360 – so this is some £200 cheaper than you'll ever have been able to get this trio for before.

Crock-Pot 4.7L Slow Cooker: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Currys

With the long and cold winter nights here, there's little else better than having a hearty stew, curry or your favourite meal of choice bubbling away all day and then ready to warm your bones in the evening. This slow cooker from Crock-Pot is down to a reasonable £50 at Currys in its Cyber Monday sale, which also gets plaudits for its energy-saving features, non-stick and dishwasher-safe pot, and decent 4.7L capacity.

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359 at Amazon

The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. If you're looking to buy just the console on its own then this is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £349 now £249 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This price cut felt inevitable this year considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Asus Chromebook Plus: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

January sales: A-Z of retailers

Below is a full list of the best January sales - laid out in an easy-to-navigate A-Z index. We've got entries here that cover everything from tech to mattresses and we'll be sure to add more if we spot any retailers with excellent discounts this month.

A

Abercrombie & Fitch - men's and women's fashion

Abercrombie & Fitch features a huge selection of both men's and women's fashion as well as the Fierce fragrance line and YPB active war. As with last year, the retailer is running an excellent end-of-year Winter sale offering site-wide discounts of up to 40% off a range of products.

Adidas - sportswear and apparel

Adidas has officially launched its big end-of-year sale today, which, based on last year's sale, should run through early January. Up for grabs are site-wide savings of up to 50% off across a range of men's, women's, and kid's sportswear. Also included are hoodies, leggings, trainers, tees, and plenty of accessories too. If you're looking for a new school bag, for example, this is a great option.

Affordable Mobiles - phone contracts, SIM only

If you're after the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, you'll be able to score a generous contract from the likes of EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three at Affordable mobiles. This retailer is already running an early Christmas sale right now, which includes discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and Google Pixel devices.

Alienware - premium gaming PCs and laptops

Whether you're looking to stock up on PC gaming gear or you're after a whole new rig, take a look at Dell's Alienware section for end-of-year discounts. Generally speaking, the biggest price cuts tend to be on the M15 gaming laptops, but you'll also find great options on pre-built Alienware Aurora desktops - a great alternative to forking out for a pricey graphics card and building your own.