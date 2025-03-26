The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Save $55 in the US and £50 in the UK

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign
(Image credit: Future)

As the first colored Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft is the go-to choice for reading image-heavy materials like travel guides and graphic novels. And now, as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft at Amazon US for $224.99 (was $279.99) and Amazon UK for £219.99 (was £269.99).

See the full Spring Sale at Amazon

This is only the second time the Kindle Colorsoft has been on sale since its launch late last year, so it's a rare opportunity to pick up the new ereader for less. And, even though it will certainly be on sale again, you'll likely need to wait a couple more months until Prime Day for another discount.

Today's best Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $224.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's first colored Kindle, perfect for reading image-heavy texts like travel guides and graphic novels. Its screen admirably displays colored content and auto-adjusts brightness based on your surroundings. It lasts up to 8 weeks on one charge with USB-C or wireless charging using a dock. This is the lowest price we've seen and only the second time the Kindle Colorsoft has been on sale, so we'd suggest acting now.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Colorsoft is also down to its lowest price in the UK as part of Amazon's Spring Sale. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery. Grab it now if you'd rather not wait a couple more months for another price drop.

View Deal

The Kindle Colorsoft features a seven-inch glare-free display that auto-adjusts its brightness based on your surroundings. It's tailored for displaying bright, vivid pictures, and it shows. In our Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review, we praise Amazon's first stab at a full-color display and the "speedy refresh and zooming".

It doesn't have Dark Mode (I know!), but it does have a Page Color feature that inverts the black text and white background to make it easier to read without affecting the colorful images and covers.

As a trade-off for its colorful display, it lasts much shorter than the typical Kindle but still survives up to an impressive eight weeks on a full charge. It's a USB-C device that also supports wireless charging with a Kindle dock, which (unfortunately) you need to buy separately. On the bright side, it's as durable and waterproof as the other Kindles, so you can bring it with you to the beach or pool without worrying about ruining it.

The Kindle Colorsoft can access over 15 million titles in the Kindle Store worldwide. Unfortunately, that doesn't offer a way to access Marvel Unlimited or DC Infinite subscriptions for reading comics from these publishers.

The Kindle Colorsoft is one of our best Kindles. It also earned a spot in our best ereaders list as our best overall Kindle, though you're free to compare with the other options in the list.

More of today's best Amazon Spring Sale deals

See more Tablet Deals
Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in eReaders
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign
The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 from the front
Hurry, Kindle owners! Today is your last chance to download backups of your ebooks – here's how to do it
A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) with the Home screen displayed
Amazon just killed a useful Kindle USB feature – leaving me stuck with less flexibility for ebook downloads and backups
A stylus selecting the AI Summary option on a Notebook of the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024)
Your Kindle Scribe just became a better note-taking ereader with promised AI features rolling out widely now
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Missed it on Black Friday? The Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale again at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft on an orange background
Amazon's brand-new Kindle Colorsoft just got its first discount – but there's a catch
Latest in Deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign
The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
More about ereaders
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 from the front

Hurry, Kindle owners! Today is your last chance to download backups of your ebooks – here's how to do it
A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) with the Home screen displayed

Amazon just killed a useful Kindle USB feature – leaving me stuck with less flexibility for ebook downloads and backups
Render of a new RTX 4000 Max-Q gaming laptop.

I can't say I'm surprised, but Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU has a big performance leap over its predecessor, according to early benchmarks
See more latest
Most Popular
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Here's how I'd upgrade my entire home office for $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale with change to spare