The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale

As the first colored Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft is the go-to choice for reading image-heavy materials like travel guides and graphic novels. And now, as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft at Amazon US for $224.99 (was $279.99) and Amazon UK for £219.99 (was £269.99).

This is only the second time the Kindle Colorsoft has been on sale since its launch late last year, so it's a rare opportunity to pick up the new ereader for less. And, even though it will certainly be on sale again, you'll likely need to wait a couple more months until Prime Day for another discount.

The Kindle Colorsoft features a seven-inch glare-free display that auto-adjusts its brightness based on your surroundings. It's tailored for displaying bright, vivid pictures, and it shows. In our Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review, we praise Amazon's first stab at a full-color display and the "speedy refresh and zooming".

It doesn't have Dark Mode (I know!), but it does have a Page Color feature that inverts the black text and white background to make it easier to read without affecting the colorful images and covers.

As a trade-off for its colorful display, it lasts much shorter than the typical Kindle but still survives up to an impressive eight weeks on a full charge. It's a USB-C device that also supports wireless charging with a Kindle dock, which (unfortunately) you need to buy separately. On the bright side, it's as durable and waterproof as the other Kindles, so you can bring it with you to the beach or pool without worrying about ruining it.

The Kindle Colorsoft can access over 15 million titles in the Kindle Store worldwide. Unfortunately, that doesn't offer a way to access Marvel Unlimited or DC Infinite subscriptions for reading comics from these publishers.

The Kindle Colorsoft is one of our best Kindles. It also earned a spot in our best ereaders list as our best overall Kindle, though you're free to compare with the other options in the list.

