I’m a massive ThinkPad fan, and I’m also a fan of massive discounts, which makes this deal absolutely unmissable as far as I’m concerned - as right now, you can save $810 on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 now $2579 (was $3389).

I recently ranked this mobile workstation as the best laptop for engineering students and architects, thanks to its top-line specs, graphics, and overall robust design.

And, of course, the keyboard - which is the main reason I love ThinkPads. These machines offer easily the most comfortable laptop typing experience on any I’ve used as a professional writer for the last 20 years. It's full-sized, satisfying, and perfect for writing up essays and reports.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2: was $3,389 now $2,579 at Lenovo USA Packed with top-end specs and graphical prowess, all wrapped up in sturdy chassis, I have no hesitation in recommending the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 to anyone who wants a mobile workstation designed for powering through heavy workloads with absolute ease. For me, the discounted price is just one of the many reasons why it should be on everyone's wish-list.

Why I think this is a good deal

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Make no mistake about it - this is a serious laptop for serious workloads. In our ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 review, we found it well-suited for flying through creative tasks like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, CAD, and AI workloads.

So, reasons we loved it: it delivered top-of-the-line performance, a stunning display, and strong build quality thanks to its magnesium-aluminum chassis.

In fact, beyond the heavy weight and battery life - always an issue with mobile workstations like this - our only real problem was the cost. Now, I’m not saying Lenovo heard our complaint and dropped the price, but we all need to cling on to some belief, don’t we?

Specs here are excellent for a range of tasks, with a 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada GPU, and 32GB RAM. The 16in 4K screen even boasts 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and 800 nits brightness. To my mind, that’s a pretty well future-proofed investment.

Other P16 configurations are available, and they’ve all been discounted, with savings ranging from $540 to $810 - you can see the full line-up here if you need beefier components. Lenovo is also offering an extra $100 off selected products with the code BUYMORELENOVO.