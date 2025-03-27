The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices

Deals
By published

Some of the best Kindle deals we've seen since Black Friday

The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

This week's Amazon Spring Sale offers some of the best prices we've seen all year on the retailer's vast range of own-brand products, including the best Kindles money can buy.

Shop Amazon's full spring sale

If you missed out on a bargain on Black Friday back in November, then the good news is today's sale offers the perfect second chance to score a deal. While there are no new record-low prices, today's discounts are just as good as those I've seen in prior sales – for the most part.

And, in some cases, they're even better. For example, you can get a rare discount on the new Kindle Colorsoft. It's currently available for $224 (was $279) and £219.99 (was £269) in the US and the UK, respectively.

Another highlight is the high-end Kindle Scribe on sale for $364.99 (was $449), which matches the lowest price ever. It's only the second time this model has ever gone on sale. You can read more about this deal and others below.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $224.99 at Amazon

Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft a few months ago, and this is the cheapest it's been so far. The unique feature of this ereader is the high-contrast 7-inch color display that allows you to read books, comics, and documents in vibrant color, as well as highlight sections in different hues. The Colorsoft keeps all the useful Kindle features, too, including the auto-adjusting front light for easy reading in many environments, lots of storage for thousands of books and a healthy eight-week battery life.

In the UK: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $449.99 now $364.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has only been discounted once since this higher-end model was debuted, and that was way back in January. This model combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

In the UK: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Annoyingly, the standard Kindle Paperwhite - Amazon's mid-range e-reader - isn't on sale in the US spring sale this week. You can, however, get a great record-low price on the kid's version - which is essentially the same model, just with a fancy kid-friendly cover and limited Amazon Kids+ subscription. Otherwise, this is the same e-reader with waterproofing and larger 7-inch display.

In the UK: was £169.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Amazon Kindle
Only on sale in the UK
Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the standard Kindle is on sale for the same record-low price I last saw on Black Friday so this is a good chance to pick it up if you missed out in November. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's considerably cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

View Deal
See more Tablet Deals
TOPICS
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in eReaders
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
Kindle de Amazon
The latest Kindle update finally fixes page turning – and adds the perfect reading tool for my sieve-like brain
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign
The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 from the front
Hurry, Kindle owners! Today is your last chance to download backups of your ebooks – here's how to do it
A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) with the Home screen displayed
Amazon just killed a useful Kindle USB feature – leaving me stuck with less flexibility for ebook downloads and backups
A stylus selecting the AI Summary option on a Notebook of the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024)
Your Kindle Scribe just became a better note-taking ereader with promised AI features rolling out widely now
Latest in Deals
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal
Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
More about ereaders
Kindle de Amazon

The latest Kindle update finally fixes page turning – and adds the perfect reading tool for my sieve-like brain
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign

The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale
David Kampf #64 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms-up before playing the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Arena on March 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research helped me choose an NHL team to support, and now I'm obsessed with ice hockey
See more latest
Most Popular
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Fitbit Inspire 3 in pink on yellow background with TechRadar price cut sign
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is back to its cheapest price ever in the Amazon Spring Sale
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal
Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale
LG C4 OLED, Fire TV Omni QLED and Insignia TV on a yellow background
These 11 TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale are as good as anything I see on Black Friday
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale