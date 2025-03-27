The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
Some of the best Kindle deals we've seen since Black Friday
This week's Amazon Spring Sale offers some of the best prices we've seen all year on the retailer's vast range of own-brand products, including the best Kindles money can buy.
If you missed out on a bargain on Black Friday back in November, then the good news is today's sale offers the perfect second chance to score a deal. While there are no new record-low prices, today's discounts are just as good as those I've seen in prior sales – for the most part.
And, in some cases, they're even better. For example, you can get a rare discount on the new Kindle Colorsoft. It's currently available for $224 (was $279) and £219.99 (was £269) in the US and the UK, respectively.
Another highlight is the high-end Kindle Scribe on sale for $364.99 (was $449), which matches the lowest price ever. It's only the second time this model has ever gone on sale. You can read more about this deal and others below.
Amazon Big Spring Sale Kindle deals
Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft a few months ago, and this is the cheapest it's been so far. The unique feature of this ereader is the high-contrast 7-inch color display that allows you to read books, comics, and documents in vibrant color, as well as highlight sections in different hues. The Colorsoft keeps all the useful Kindle features, too, including the auto-adjusting front light for easy reading in many environments, lots of storage for thousands of books and a healthy eight-week battery life.
In the UK: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Scribe has only been discounted once since this higher-end model was debuted, and that was way back in January. This model combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.
In the UK: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon
Annoyingly, the standard Kindle Paperwhite - Amazon's mid-range e-reader - isn't on sale in the US spring sale this week. You can, however, get a great record-low price on the kid's version - which is essentially the same model, just with a fancy kid-friendly cover and limited Amazon Kids+ subscription. Otherwise, this is the same e-reader with waterproofing and larger 7-inch display.
In the UK: was £169.99 now £139.99 at Amazon
The newest version of the standard Kindle is on sale for the same record-low price I last saw on Black Friday so this is a good chance to pick it up if you missed out in November. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's considerably cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.
