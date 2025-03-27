The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices

This week's Amazon Spring Sale offers some of the best prices we've seen all year on the retailer's vast range of own-brand products, including the best Kindles money can buy.

• Shop Amazon's full spring sale

If you missed out on a bargain on Black Friday back in November, then the good news is today's sale offers the perfect second chance to score a deal. While there are no new record-low prices, today's discounts are just as good as those I've seen in prior sales – for the most part.

And, in some cases, they're even better. For example, you can get a rare discount on the new Kindle Colorsoft. It's currently available for $224 (was $279) and £219.99 (was £269) in the US and the UK, respectively.

Another highlight is the high-end Kindle Scribe on sale for $364.99 (was $449), which matches the lowest price ever. It's only the second time this model has ever gone on sale. You can read more about this deal and others below.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $224.99 at Amazon Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft a few months ago, and this is the cheapest it's been so far. The unique feature of this ereader is the high-contrast 7-inch color display that allows you to read books, comics, and documents in vibrant color, as well as highlight sections in different hues. The Colorsoft keeps all the useful Kindle features, too, including the auto-adjusting front light for easy reading in many environments, lots of storage for thousands of books and a healthy eight-week battery life. In the UK: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon