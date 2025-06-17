I can't believe my eyes - LG's C4 OLED TV drops to $699.99 in early Prime Day deal
The best OLED TV of 2025 is on sale for its lowest price yet
Amazon has officially announced its 2025 Prime Day dates (taking place on July 8 to July 11) and, in Amazon fashion, the retailer has already released early deals. As I was combing through the early offers, the deal that stood out the most was LG's highly rated C4 OLED TV, on sale for an unbelievable price.
The retailer has the 42-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $699.99 (originally $1,499.99). That's a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price. It's also an unbelievable price for one of the best OLED TVs on the market, marking it the best early Prime Day deal I've spotted so far.
The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guide, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The best part about the early deal on LG's C4 OLED TV is that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, there's no membership required to take advantage of today's discount. My advice is to wait for Amazon Prime Day for the best discounts, typically, but I can't imagine the retailer will drop LG's C4 any further, so I would grab this bargain today.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
More of today's best TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has dropped the 48-inch model to just $499.99 - a new record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade for less.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This is an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV from a reputable brand. This entry-level LG TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting, and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's sale is Samsung's stunning The Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99, plus a free mount included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,300 at Amazon right now. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
We scored the Hisense U8N 4.5 stars out of five stars and gave it a premium spot as the best mid-range TV in our best TV buyer's guide. We highly recommend the TV for its impressive picture quality for the price, high-end display tech, and solid gaming features. If you've been looking for a TV to really show off movies, shows, and games without breaking the bank, then this is it.
