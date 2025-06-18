I tried Squarespace to build my website—here’s what happened and a 10% discount you can use to create your own

Over the years, I’ve tried and tested dozens of website builders, be it for personal use, or for product reviews I frequently write. Squarespace is one of those products that easily stand out in the crowd, mostly for its award-winning templates, which you can heavily tweak with its powerful block-based editor.

And since the introduction of its Blueprint AI and Design Intelligence tools, Squarespace has cemented its position as one of the best website builders out there, possibly even taking the throne in its category.

That being said, if you’re in the market for a strong solution, now is a great time to try out Squarespace since it’s 10% off for both new and old customers alike.

Get 10% off Squarespace with TECHRADAR10 Like I said, Squarespace’s biggest advantage is its mobile-friendly, niche-specific templates. It also comes with a user-friendly dashboard, around-the-clock customer support, free custom domain, SSL security, unlimited bandwidth, powerful SEO tools, and much, much more. If you are interested in getting all of this (and then some) for 10% off, head over to Squarespace, pick a plan, and enter the code TECHRADAR10 at checkout.

Is Squarespace worth it?

If I were to summarize Squarespace in a single sentence, I’d say, you can’t go wrong with it, but we unpack all the features in our Squarespace review if you want to get a thorough understanding of what it has to offer. It is simple to use but comes with numerous templates that keep getting better with each new version. Jam-packed with tools and features, this website builder scores high across the board, making it an amazing all-arounder in the market, capable of serving businesses both small and large in size.

A detailed help section and a customer support service that never sleeps are there to address any concerns, and finally, there is a 14-day free trial to give the platform a spin. It allows you to test out all of the functionalities before committing, and even then, with 10% off, I’d say - it’s a bargain.