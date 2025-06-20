Network Solutions eats the Web.com brand, offers its services

Network Solutions is integrating the Web.com brand

It will offer Web.com's services, including the AI-powered website builder

Network Solutions is one of the oldest domain registrars out there

Network Solutions, one of the oldest domain registrar and web services companies out there, is integrating Web.com, a popular website builder and web hosting platform into its Network Solutions brand.

The news was announced earlier this week and described as a move that aims to create a “stronger, more seamless digital experience for customers.”

Network Solutions was founded in 1979, as a company that offers domain name registration, website hosting, email services, and website building tools. In 2011, it was acquired by Web.com for $405 million in cash, plus 18 million shares. Both companies are owned by Newfold Digital, a company that was formed in February 2021 when Web.com and Endurance Web presence merged to form a joint-venture company owned by Siris Capital and Clearlake Capital.

With this integration, Network Solutions sought to create a “secure and stable platform” that will mean peace of mind for the customers, it said. Web.com’s customers will now benefit from Network Solutions’ 45 years of technical support, the company added.

Website builder in the spotlight

"This strategic consolidation brings together decades of innovation, reliability, and top-tier support, offering customers a comprehensive experience under the globally recognized Network Solutions brand," said Christina Clohecy, CEO of Network Solutions. "It's the same trusted service our customers know, now powered by the best of both brands, making it easier than ever for businesses to grow online."

In the announcement, Network Solutions stressed that its portfolio of services is now richer for Web.com’s AI Website Builder, offering a more streamlined way to build professional websites in minutes.

AI in web design is growing more popular by the day, and all of the best website builders out there have implemented the revolutionary technology. Bluehost, Wix, Hostinger, Squarespace, 10Web, and many others, have announced variants of AI-powered website builders, offering AI-enhanced experience that minimize the need for coding knowledge.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors