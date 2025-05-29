Get 10% off any Squarespace order with our exclusive code

Having used Squarespace for over a decade, I can confidently tell you that it is one of the best website builders around. It's intuitive and affordable, and the new addition of AI features makes the process of creating a website easier than ever.

I'd go with Squarespace at full price, but if you purchase a subscription before the end of January 2026, you can get a discount of 10%. All you have to do is enter the code TRADAR10 at checkout, and 10% will be automatically taken off the total.

Today's best Squarespace deal

Get 10% off any Squarespace subscription



With cutting-edge AI tools and industry-leading designs, Squarespace will help any idea or product stand out online. Take advantage of the deal by entering our exclusive Squarespace voucher code TRADAR10 when purchasing any paid subscription. You'll instantly benefit from 10% off. Basic = $14.40/mo (was $16/mo) Core = $20.70/mo (was $23/mo) Plus = $35.10/mo (was $39/mo) Advanced = $89.10/mo (was $99/mo)

Why we love Squarespace

Squarespace has wholeheartedly embraced cutting-edge AI technology that pushes the boundaries of what is possible in website design. It's still possible to manually fine-tune Squarespace websites, but if you're not an expert, Blueprint AI is able to quickly translate your brand or business information into a fully bespoke website. It sounds like everyone's a winner.

Squarespace also offers a wide range of template designs and website-building tools that make any website stand out. You can use these as a starting point for creating a truly customized website or stick with the template for quick and effortless results.

If you're still not sure, have a read of our comprehensive Squarespace review to learn more about what it offers. You can also find out why we love it over at our best small business website builders and best AI website builders guides.